in this way you earn 100 times more

We all have a bank account, or quas, as someone has found alternatives to banks. Yet having a correct account is essential in many situations; whether you are an entrepreneur, a professional or even just an employee.

The current account in fact allows you to to automatically pay virtually every bill, but also to receive your own salary or wire transfers for any invoices. Beyond this, it allows us to shop around with credit or debit cards, special applications and even directly online on e-commerce now present in every area. In short, they have become an omnipresent element even in a subtle way and that we often do not notice.

But if we pause for a moment to reflect, we will notice that actually putting money in a checking account, although it keeps it safe and always monitored and protected, actually means decrease its capital every year. This is not because of some strange form of scam or hole in checking accounts, but simply because the account has management costs, which the bank withdraws on what the customer deposits. These costs can be minimal sometimes, but also be very high in other cases. There is therefore a way to avoid these losses and indeed maybe possibly find a profit from these figures? Let’s see some alternative advice.

Alternatives to banks, what to do

Let’s be clear, the current account, despite its costs, remains an absolutely indispensable tool. So our advice to start saving is to look for a current account that doesn’t overcharge you; in this way you will be able to become familiar with an instrument that you know anyway. Today there are many on the market that minimize the costs of management and use, making it much more convenient for you to keep the money there. However, it is a good idea to keep isoldi only minimally in these accounts and then use the rest of our credit on another type of account.

These accounts are called deposit accounts and they are particular accounts, guaranteed up to 100,000 euros by the state; allow you to obtain a fixed annual percentage earnings. The most profitable accounts come close to 1% annual profitability, although it may not seem like a great deal and certainly a lot more than any other solution in this area. Furthermore on a deposit of 100,000 euros, receive 1% annually it means receiving a thousand euros, which is anything but a small amount.

This is one of the best ways to earn much more than what a bank generally allows us to achieve with the most common and used current accounts today.