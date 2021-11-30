in those who lose their lives – Libero Quotidiano





The “delicious “turtle meat it cost s her lifeseven people, including a three-year-old child. I am dead after eating poisoned turtle meat in Pemba, an island in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, Tanzania. Three other people were hospitalized with symptoms of intoxication and poisoning. The turtle meat which is considered very valuable among the inhabitants of the islands and coastal areas of Tanzania, in reality, although in rare cases can be toxic due to a food poisoning known as chelonitoxicism.





The exact cause of this phenomenon is not known, but it is thought that it may be linked to aseaweed which turtles eat and which is poisonous to humans. In fact, animals do not suffer any damage from the consumption of algae, but their meat can be lethal for the people who eat them. In any case, the turtle is a protected animal and his food consumption is not recommended if not prohibited.

At least five Pemba families ate the turtle meat on Thursday, Nov.25, she told Bbc the commander of the local police, Juma Said Hamis. The effects began to be felt the next day when the three-year-old died. The other six deaths occurred over the next 24 hours. A horrible and absurd death.



