In three days, COVID-19 infections tripled in the country – El Financiero

In the last three days, cases of COVID-19 registered in 24 hours grew more than 300 percent in the country, going from the 4 thousand 832 reported on Monday to 18 thousand 252, yesterday Thursday.

Although the Ministry of Health insisted that the cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, yesterday it registered 18 thousand 252 new infections in the last 24 hours, which added 5 million 473 thousand 489, and 362 more deaths, with which the figure reached 317 thousand 303 deaths, according to official figures.

He assured that “in this epidemic week, a 42 percent reduction in estimated cases is reported, compared to the previous period,” and that “in the last 24 hours, the demand for general beds and those with mechanical ventilators was reduced by one percentage point, for stand at 22 and 16 percent, respectively.

He also highlighted that the number of active cases – those who have presented symptoms in the last 14 days – fell to 59,150 cases, far from the more than 300,000 that existed last year.

Mexico City, which reported 13,094 new infections in three days, going from 1,329,209 on Monday to 1,342,303 yesterday, remains in first place. The country’s capital has 12,954 active cases that reported symptoms in the last 14 days and 54,929 confirmed deaths.

The COVID-19 tests carried out in the country reached 15,12,028 until yesterday, of which 8,874,549 had a negative result and 4,734,808 people managed to recover from the disease. It was also reported that the suspected cases totaled 663 thousand 999 and the report of suspicious deaths amounted to 14 thousand 290 cases.

Regarding the vaccination days, it was reported that, with the application of 791 thousand 703 new vaccines on Wednesday, the total number of doses supplied in Mexico reached 180 million 66 thousand 10.

With these, indicates the daily technical report, 78 million 798 thousand 251 people already have the complete vaccination scheme, equivalent to 93 percent of those who have received the biological, and 6 million 315 thousand 119 received the first dose, which represents 7 per hundred.

By age, it adds, 80 million 462 thousand 807 people over 18 years of age have at least one dose, the equivalent of 90 percent, and 4 million 650 thousand 563 adolescents from 14 to 17 years of age, which represent 52 percent in this group population.