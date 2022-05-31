In tight blue jumpsuit Ninel Conde moves her hips in front of the mirror

Every weekend, before exercising, Ninel Count share with your followers on Instagram photos or videos encouraging them to have a healthy life and get fit. She now recorded herself in front of the mirror, showing off her statuesque figure in a tight blue jumpsuit as she sensually moved her hips. The message that she wrote next to her publication was: “To stay beautiful inside and out, you have to be positive, with good energy and in constant movement ✨ And since you also train on Sundays… Shall we train together today? 💪🏼”

After his strenuous routines and as a complement, the killer hottie she tans and poses for photos in which she can expose her toned body. In others posts -which delighted the more than five million followers she has on that social network- she appears on board a yacht, wearing a printed micro bikini: “Relax, breathe and think of solutions while you learn from the circumstances”. 💆🏼‍♀️

Recently Ninel Count announced that there will come a time when he stops making presentations, so he wants to diversify his business (on the subject of his past relationship with Larry Ramos prefer not to speak). In the meantime, she continues to tour Mexico and posted some videos showing her on stage. “So many things can be said but the reality is that actions speak! This is me! Working and enjoying your love”. ♥️

