In tight jeans, Lupillo Rivera’s daughter shows off her hips and her rear to the fullest when posing in the kitchen

Ayana Rivera has surprised all his fans by publishing in his stories of Instagram a video in which she poses in the kitchen, wearing tight jeans with which she showed off her rear and her hips. Speaking much of her message in Spanish, she clarified that she was not wearing a girdle: “Hello! This is me literally every day, no makeup. Right now I don’t have the girdle on, and you know what? It’s okay. It’s too hot to be wearing a girdle.”

The beautiful daughter of the singer Lupillo Rivera She is always very frank in her publications, in which she shows off her beauty to the fullest. It is also launching look with blonde hair, as she revealed a few days ago in another clip in which she appears wearing a sexy trikini from Animal Print.

Little by little Ayana is gaining more followers in Instagram, and already has 262,000. She loves going to the gym, and apart from posing in tight gray leggings, she surprised everyone by being seen wearing high heels while she performed a routine with weights; the message she wrote on her post was: “Yes Ivy Queen can work out in heels, me too.”

