In Tigres he earns 3 million dollars, the salary that Miguel Herrera asks to return to Tri

What Miguel Herrera asks to return to El Tri

March 26, 2022 5:30 p.m.

The Mexican coach Miguel Herrera would be in the sights of the Mexican team to replace Gerardo Martino, either because of his health problem or within the long-term project they have for the 2026 World Cup.

El Piojo knows that after passing through América and Tigres, where he earns 3 million dollars a year, in the Mexican team he must earn at least the same amount, for this reason, Miguel Herrera would be looking for at least 4 million dollars.

At Femexfut they know of Miguel Herrera’s ability and he is also the only coach within Liga MX who appears as available in Yon de Luisa’s environment. In addition, the players know the Louse very well.

Does Gerardo Martino leave the Tri?

Although it is not certain that the Argentine coach will leave office, if his illness worsens, he could even miss the trip to Qatar and Miguel Herrera would arrive to save the furniture. The intention of Femexfut is that the qualifying process ends satisfactorily.

