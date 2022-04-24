In Tigres, Tano Ortíz showed Cholo Simeone’s school: Daniel Guzmán

Jessica Mendez

After 12 years, Fernando Ortiz step on again The volcanoa place that was his home during a soccer year in the era of Daniel Guzman (2009-2010), in which he lived a ‘nightmare’ due to his injury, poor results and criticism.

Now, the Tano arrive at University Stadium to face his last team as a Liga MX player with his head held high, because as El Travieso says, “it is the revelation of the tournament” for getting up at Eagles of America.

But the fact that he is a great coach is nothing new for Guzmán, since he brought him to Mexico to play in Saintsand although he emigrated to Coapa, he took it to Tigres in the 2009 Apertura and since then he knew that Tano would be a good helmsman, since he says he already brought the school of Diego Simeon.

“A pleasant surprise about Tano Ortíz, who before becoming a coach was my player, I also directed him during the Tigres stage; he already painted, he has always been a great leader, a serious, formal, hard-working man.”

“He has a lot of school, much school of Cholo Simeone because it was created and was champion with Students from La Plata. The revelation of the tournament has been the revelation, because an America that had no direction, arrives and begins to give it stability; is the novelty in the match that Tigres will face, a serious, capable coach, who will have a very well-ordered America,” Guzmán said at halftime.

El Tano was led by Cholo in Estudiantes, where he was champion in 2006, ending 23 years without a title by winning 2-1 Boca Juniors; then came to the Shire.

“The truth is that I guarantee all the people from Tigres that it will be a great game, because of the way Tigres is playing, because of the mastery that Miguel Herrera has to put his teams in the first places being offensive,” stressed the former helmsman of the UANL.

Tano Ortíz ‘saved’ Tigres and then it went wrong

Before being a member of Tigres, Ortíz indirectly saved the felines from relegationsince a goal from the Argentine defender as a footballer for América gave him salvation in the Clausura 2009 when he scored against Necaxa on the Matchday 17; Rayos lost the category on that occasion.

After that moment, Tano arrived at Tigres where he played 21 games and was part of the North American Super League championship against Chicago Fire by Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

However, the bad moments were more, Ortíz underwent surgery on his right knee and missed games of the Apertura 2009 and part of the Bicentennial due to a relapse; In addition, they were accused in the media of paying the Free and Lokos bar to show them support, something that was never verified.

Finally, after that first half of 2010, Tigres was saved from the hand of Daniel and Indios de Juárez descended; but a new board would arrive and Ricardo Ferretti would take over the ship and Tano Ortíz had to go to Argentina with Vélez Sarsfield.

