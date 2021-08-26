In time by Niccol, Death makes you beautiful by Zemeckis and Old by Shyamalan.

Time is a precious and unrepeatable asset, especially that of youth. Evenly distributed in the times of growth and aging, it does not have the same duration for everyone. But if scientific progress or an exceptional phenomenon allowed it to be disposed of and enjoyed, to be able to manipulate this priceless value that moves and spreads along every direction of space, what would happen?

With In time (2011), the science fiction director Andrew Niccol imagine that every person on earth has, from birth, a timer on his arm that inexorably marks the duration of his life: 25 years. Only those who have the opportunity to gain time can live beyond that date, without growing old. This justice, which derives from a human scientific discovery, is only apparently such. In fact, the poor, deceived by rising inflation, die soon while the rich, if he is really such, can live forever. An unnatural selection, made by man, defined Darwinian capitalism, which reduces overpopulation and is justified by the fact that it has always been the strongest to prevail. The result, however, with cities divided by borders based on time zones – is that the poor die and the rich do not live.

The film In time finds himself having to manage a cast made up entirely of young and beautiful people, whose protagonists, the idealistic revolutionary without a minute in his pocket, Justin Timberlake and the privileged rebel Amanda Seyfried, they must escape from a guardian of time who pursues them (Cillian Murphy) and a thug (Alex Pettyfer) trying to exploit the situation.

The idea of ​​using time as current currency (a coffee costs a few minutes) is interesting, as is imagining that science with its discoveries, even the happiest (eternal life and youth), wants to replace God but ends with yield to the law of the powerful. The theme does not differ from Niccol’s masterpiece debut work, Gattaca – 1998 Oscar nominee for best scenography – who saw the selection based on eugenics as a discriminating element for a society of privileged, mentally and physically superior, to the detriment of those born without selection, therefore bearers of presumed or potential defects, destined for the humblest jobs. However, unhappiness, despite everything, remained equally distributed. Indeed, the man of infinite potential was depressed and crushed by expectations while the imperfect, thirsty for everything, struggled with what he had to achieve goals and dreams. Numbers and statistics, percentages and scientific evidence, collapsed in the face of willpower and the power of the unfathomable. The ill-born young man Ethan Hawke he was to all intents and purposes a new Ulysses, gifted with all that man needs: cunning, curiosity, passion and obstinacy. If Gattaca could count on humanistic suggestions and transcendental inspiration, unfortunately In Time does not exploit its potential and remains only a pleasant action film.

Despite the risks indicated by science fiction, who would not want to remain young and beautiful forever, without meeting the miserable fate of old age? The writer Dino Buzzati knew this well, who in “The Desert of the Tartars” had played far and wide with the concept of time, expanding it, transforming it into a chimera and infinite waiting. In the short story “Cacciatori di Vecchi”, he instead told of a ruthless hunt for the old man, guilty of being such and therefore punishable in his illicit desire to continue to want to enjoy life and which ended with a time suddenly executioner, restricted by magic to indicate a common fate.

By reprising Goethe’s Faust, Oscar Wilde had created one of his most beautiful works: The Portrait of Dorian Gray. In 1890, the year of the novel’s release, times had already changed and the soul was no longer sold in exchange for infinite knowledge and wisdom but eternal beauty and youth.

The black comedy of Robert Zemeckis Death makes you beautiful – Oscar for special effects in 1993 – addresses exactly this topic. But, descending lower and lower in the sulphurous scale, it is not so much the desire to preserve exceptional talents – which the protagonists of the film, delightfully mediocre in everything, even in their ambitions, do not possess – but to overcome, out of sheer envy, the other . Gathering a handful of superstars from those years: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis And Isabella Rossellini , Zemeckis in fact tells the rivalry – destined to become eternal – between two friends, in constant competition, especially for a man. After having tried every type of scientific discovery and plastic surgery in order to be better than the other, they will find a way to conquer eternal youth thanks “to a touch of magic in a world obsessed with science“.

Death makes you beautiful, amuses you and makes you a little horrified, playing with the obsessions of our era. The distance between perfect beauty and monstrosity is more subtle than we think – as the faces, all identical and without age, of men and women who have gone too far with retouching show. Whether one invokes the divine, the magic or the scientific community – is there a difference? – the warning is always the same: never want too much, never put yourself in the place of the creator, going against natural laws and forgetting justice, piety and humanity.

Despite themselves, the protagonists of Old (Vicky Krieps, Gael García Bernal, Rufus Sewell) the latest film by the master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan. Families with offspring or couples struggling with problems of varying degrees, find themselves on vacation on the island of their dreams, found on the Internet.

The fear of aging, the disgust for imperfection, the chimerical search for perfect happiness, will be their sins – but also ours that we look at – punished in the most horrendous way, even through the suffering and death of their children. The director reflects on the sense of time, which takes away some things but gives others, which is peaceful and at the same time executioner, which erases the superfluous and always brings out the truth in the reckoning.

The unlikely and the fantastic always have an explanation, more or less rational, certainly logical, for Shyamalan. And again science emerges as the protagonist, once a light in the darkness of ignorance, today more and more stepmother, master of puppets of unsuspecting consumers of life and goods, guilty of often exchanging one thing for another.

If we delude ourselves over some things that we have power in the course of life, time has always escaped our control. We can try to prey on it, to take possession of it in an illicit, fatal, scientific way. To manipulate it, cancel it, scar it, swallow it, perhaps spending hours on social media. But it always comes back loaded with ancient fears. The solution, different for everyone, is perhaps to surrender and be carried away – elsewhere – by that eternal becoming, transforming, dying and being reborn that brings with it pain, but also a promise of eternity.

“In the meantime, time was running out, its silent heartbeat marks life ever more precipitously, one cannot stop even for a moment, not even for a glance back. “Stop, stop!” one would like to shout, but it is clear that it is useless. All that runs away, men, seasons, clouds; and there is no need to cling to the stones, to resist on top of some rocks, the tired fingers open, the arms sag inert, one is dragged again in the river, which seems slow but never stops “.

(Dino Buzzati, The desert of the Tartars)