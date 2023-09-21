In time Netflix: Film about a future society in which the currency of time is NDA NLT | Play play

This film is ranked fourth in the ranking of films with a very interesting premise. Netflix Worldwide, it became the most watched film in the science fiction genre in its week of release. It turns out that it presents a world in which money does not exist and the main currency is time.

“Tomorrow’s Price” ,“in time” in its original language) is a feature film written and directed by Andrew Nicol. it is starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried and Cillian Murphy And, it was released in theaters in 2011.

Although it was successful on streaming platforms, it was also successful at the box office: it grossed 174 million dollars with a budget of 40 million dollars.

The cast also includes stars like Vincent Kartheiser, Olivia Wilde, Matt Bomer, Johnny Galecki, Alex Pettyfer, In others.

Summary of “Tomorrow’s Price”

“Tomorrow’s Price” It is set in a future society in which the discovery of a formula against aging turns time into a currency, allowing the exchange of both luxuries and necessities.

Under these circumstances, the rich can live forever, but the rest of the population must compromise every minute of life, assuming that the poor die young.

Thus, we know Will (Timberlake), A young worker who happens to get a lot of free time. This will lead to him being pursued by corrupt police officers, known as “Guardian of Time”.

In his escape, our hero takes hostage a young woman from a wealthy family named Sylvia (Seyfried), Will they continue to live in a world where only the rich can “live forever”?

How to watch the movie “The Price of Tomorrow”?

“Tomorrow’s Price” Available through Netflix In Mexico, Latin America and Spain. All you need to watch it is an active subscription to the streaming service. Access from this link.

if you are in usa, You can enjoy the tape through Hulu.

