In Trentino 27 infections have been detected, stable situation in hospital and no deaths – Chronicle

TRENTO. 27 new infections have been detected in Trentino out of about 4,400 covid tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is therefore relatively low: 0.6%.

The bulletin released this afternoon by the provincial health services agency fortunately indicates the absence of deaths.

In detail, 5 positive for the molecular (out of 135 tests carried out) and 22 for the antigenic (out of 4,329 tests carried out).

The molecular then confirm 3 positivity intercepted in recent days by rapid tests.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Covid, in Trentino 27 new infected, 2 patients in intensive care, no deaths There are 27 new infections registered in Trentino in the last 24 hours. 23 patients are hospitalized, of which 2 are in resuscitation. No deaths.

Stable situation in hospitals: 23 hospitalized patients, of which two in intensive care.

The hospital framework recorded three admissions and two discharges yesterday.

Also reported 14 new healed, for a total since the beginning of the pandemic which rises to 47,785.

Among the new positive cases, one is in the 0-2 year range, two between 6-10 years and one between 14-19 years; there are therefore four cases of infected children and young people.

On the school front, there are three quarantined classes.

As regards adults between the over 60s and in the age group up to over 80 years, there are a total of nine cases.

Among those vaccinated with at least one dose are 167,835 people who are between 20-49 years old; 74,733 are between 50-59 years old and 60,925 between 60-69 years old.

Finally, vaccinations: 800,869 doses administered, of which 367,790 second doses and 17,937 third doses.