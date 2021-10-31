Health

“In Trieste I was too patient with those who undermine public health”

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 mins ago
“What happens in Trieste is increasingly serious. The data of the city indicate the existence of a real outbreak, probably fueled by concentrations which, with specious arguments, not only contest the health certificates, otherwise called Green pass, and in fact vaccinations, but become an occasion for the spread of the virus . The sit-in and the Trieste initiatives must be cleared immediately to protect public health. And the nonsense of some characters erected even as protagonists from the media system must give way to much more in-depth reflections on public health that must prevail over irresponsible and harmful behaviors. In Trieste, the state has been too patient. Those who want to express their thoughts have the full right to do so, but without creating damage to the health of citizens, as happens in Trieste by irresponsible people “.

This was declared by Senator Maurizio Gasparri, member of the Presidential Committee of Forza Italia

