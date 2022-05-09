In Turkey they assure that Mauricio Lozano will reinforce Galatasaray

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.05.2022 09:26:38





The brother of the chucky Lush, Mauricio, went to Turkey in April to try out with Galatasaray of the First Division of that country. Little more than a month later, everything indicates that the former Pumas Tabasco player will be part of the Turkish teamsince his soccer land filled the eye to the directivethat already I would be working on offering you a contract.

This information was released by the Turkish media Fotomaçwhich assured that leadership of the club is happy with the performance of the Mexican and they want to sign him, evenand there is still no formal offer on the table.

What Galatasaray is more interestedwho is in 13th place in the Super Lig, is the potential and the cost of Mauricio Lozano, who is valued in 250 thousand euros through the middle Transfermarkt.

This will be a great opportunity for the youngest of the Lozanos, since with 25 years could not consolidate in Mexican soccerHowever, everything indicates that he will become an important piece for the Turkish club.

In the absence of 2 days to finish the ruco championship, the Galatasaray is in the 13th position with 48 points and -3 goal difference. The title went to Trabzonsporwhich takes 9 units from Fenerbahçe.

​