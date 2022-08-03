In turn, Billie Eilish falls for the W blush technique

On her Instagram account, the singer appeared with one of the most popular makeup trends of the season: the W blush for a subtly rosy complexion.

If summer is well and truly installed and the mercury shows record temperatures, many of us are still looking gloomy. To remedy this, there is no question of exposing yourself to the sun for hours and risking an annoying sunburn. The blush remains the best solution to display a subtly rosy complexion. If the techniques for applying it are numerous, there is one that is unanimous among Internet users and celebrities: the W blush technique. Viral on TikTok, this way of applying your blush guarantees an immediate sunburn effect without risking depleting your sun capital. The last celebrity to have fallen for this technique? Singer Billie Eilish.