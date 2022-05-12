In turn, Kylie Jenner opts for ultra thin eyebrows

At the center of our beauty concerns for years, the eyebrows have not finished talking about them. The most popular trend of the decade? Thick, bushy eyebrows à la Cara Delevingne. Evidenced by the many techniques offered in institute to thicken them such as “brow lamination” or “microshading” and homemade tricks such as “soap brow”. Yet, according to the catwalks of the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Fashion Week shows, it seems that ultra-thin eyebrows are reappearing from the past. Popular in the 90s, this trend that we thought was definitely forgotten is again displayed on the faces of fashionable girls like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and now Kylie Jenner. Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently posted on her Instagram account with fine eyebrows that change her habit.

Thin eyebrows: a key trend of the 90s

We keep repeating it: for several months, the trends of the 90s have come back in force to the forefront of the beauty scene. Fortunately, if thin eyebrows are once again experiencing their heyday, thick eyebrows have not had their last word. No need to rush to your beautician to remove everything. For those who would like to display this “skinny brow” trend, a filter is available on TikTok to give you an idea of ​​the result. If you like it, consider epilating your arch using tweezers rather than waxing and go sparingly: eyebrows are known to take a long time to grow back and if they are too often depilated, it regularly happens that they no longer grow back at all.