In turn, Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé to change the lyrics about her in one of her songs

A few days after the release of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “RENAISSANCE”, the singer agreed to change the lyrics of the song “HEATED”, after using an ableist slur.

Now, activist and TV personality Monica Lewinsky is asking the singer to change the lyrics of another of her songs, released in 2013. In a tweet posted on Monday, Monica Lewsinky wrote: “uhmm, as long as here we are… #Sheet music.”

Monica Lewinsky had an affair in the 1990s with then-President Bill Clinton while she was an intern at the White House. The sex scandal captivated the media and ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment in the House.

In Beyoncé’s 2013 song “Partition” from her self-titled fifth studio album, she sings: “He ripped all my buttons, he ripped my blouse. He’s got Monica Lewinski on my dress.”



The activist previously referenced Beyoncé’s lyrics in her Twitter bio, referring to herself as a “rap muse.” Then in a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair, in which she wrote about the case for the first time in a decade, saying: “Thanks, Beyoncé, but I think you meant ‘He has ‘Bill Clinton’ on my dress, not ‘Monica Lewinsky’…”.

Monica Lewinsky has also stated that she has not officially contacted Beyoncé and that the singer’s representatives have not made any statement about the lyrics so far.