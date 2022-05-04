in two cases it is prohibited

In which cases is the ketogenic diet really beneficial to health? Doctors agree that even here maximum attention is needed. We understand why.

There ketone diet has been praised by high-profile celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow and basketball star LeBron James but also by our Alena Seredova.

It focuses on cutting carbs in an effort to lose weight in the fastest way possible. The goal of the keto diet is to reduce the amount of calories the body receives from carbohydrates up to 5%. The rest should be made up of fat (about 75%) and protein (20%).

This includes fish, meat, low-carb vegetables such as spinach or sprouts, cheese, avocado, eggs, yogurt, nuts and dark chocolate.

Foods rich in carbohydrates cut from this diet include bread and baked foods, cereals (oats, brown rice, quinoa), pasta, potatoes, fruit and beans, lentils.

Andrea Ghisellipresident of the Italian Society of Nutrition Sciences, explains that this type of diet can be really dangerous if not prescribed and followed by a competent doctor who is aware of the side effects of the new regimen on the body

It was born to reduce the frequency of seizures in individuals with drug-resistant epilepsy and for those who want reduce blood sugar levels.

But according to some experts, people who follow this diet risk depriving themselves of some of the healthiest foods for the human diet, rich in minerals, fibers and vitamins essential for the proper development and growth of tissue and organs. Here is when it is absolutely to be avoided.

Ketogenic to avoid, the two dangerous cases for health

There are two cases in which this type of diet is absolutely forbidden and can be bad for your health, as Professor Ghiselli explains.

For example, prolonged intake of carbohydrate-free foods can lead to (1) increase LDL cholesterol values, sometimes dramatically. Who has the high triglycerides or even pregnant women absolutely need to consume dairy products, cereals and seasonal fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.

This is because those who eat low carbohydrates compensate for the diet by eating more foods high in fat and low in fiber, such as red meats, cold cuts and eggs.

As the President recalls, in fact, “a little too generous use of animal fats is related to an increased risk of various pathological conditions which include (2) chronic kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, some cancersdiabetes, Alzheimer’s disease“.

Recall that the latter are more likely to give birth to children with neural tube defects linked to the low intake of folic acid.

A diet rich in whole grains is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and cancer but at the same time also of chronic diseases (including ischemic heart disease). While studies have also found that grains such as oats and couscous are linked to slowing brain decline.

Always ask your general practitioner before starting a do-it-yourself diet that could compromise your health, better to take it easy rather than give rise to invasive side effects that are difficult to heal once and for all.