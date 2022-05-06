In two weeks the dollar climbed to $4,056 and is after its all-time high

The dollar in recent weeks has had great volatility, a month and a half ago there was talk of the revaluation of the peso, when the price was close to $3,700, and yesterday it closed with a representative market rate of $4,056.45 , dangerously approaching the maximum of the year that occurred on January 5 when it registered $4,084.11.

Although it is still one hundred pesos below the historical maximum reached on March 20, 2020, just when the pandemic exploded in Colombia (TRM of $4,157.91), the figure reached by the dollar yesterday is worrying, especially because the The reasons that are triggering the currency are far from being resolved, and with this price, what can be expected is much more inflation, which will come on account of all the products that the country has to import, not only for consumption but also for production.

Experts say that there are several reasons to explain the new peak of the TRM and the one that best fits this moment is the interest rate hike announced yesterday by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

After a long time of tug-of-war, the FED raised half a point with the aim of fighting runaway inflation, and with this rise –which is double the one carried out in March–, the official interest rate of the highest The world economy now stands at a range of between 0.75% and 1%.

This is the largest rate hike in more than two decades, since the last time the US central bank announced a half-point increase was in 2000. And the FED assured that more movements are coming in this regard.

It should be borne in mind that the United States is one of the last countries to move its interest rate, the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, for example, has been increasing it since September, when it was at 1.75%, and it is already at 6%. .

But with the increase in rates in the US, investors see it more interesting to take their money to rent in a more solid economy, so they decide to take their dollars out of the country and in that move they become more expensive.

Regarding these rising prices of the dollar, the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, has been clear in emphasizing that it is not a Colombian situation, but that the dollar is becoming more solid throughout the world, the same situation is being living in the euro zone and the rest of Latin America.

Of course, there are also other reasons, among them very especially, the presidential elections, which, as they generate some uncertainty, make investments, especially of swallow resources, migrate to other latitudes that feel safer.