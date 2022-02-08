In Ukraine + 900% of donations in Bitcoin

According to data from Ellipticin Ukraine Bitcoin donations have increased exponentially due to tensions with Russia which could lead to a war.

Ukraine, massive increase in Bitcoin donations for NGOs

According to the data Ellipticin recent months there have been hundreds of cryptocurrency donations to NGOs, for one + 900% compared to the previous year. In total, NGOs have already raised more than $ 500,000, while in 2020 and 2019 these BTC donations were minimal.

Elliptic also noted which associations are receiving Bitcoin.

Come Back Alive

This paramilitary organization provides military equipment, training and medical devices. He received $ 200,000 in Bitcoin in 2021.

Ukrainian Cyber ​​Alliance

This group acts against Russia via hacker attacks, and unlike other groups, it only finances itself with cryptocurrencies. It received around $ 100,000 in 2021 in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin.

Myrotvorets Center

This controversial group has developed a facial recognition system to detect militants, mercenaries and war criminals. Paypal closed his account, but the association was able to count on hundreds of donations in Bitcoin for a total of 268,000 dollars.

The role of non-governmental organizations in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

These associations are extremely supportive of the Ukrainian government and military. As it turns out, these provide technical but also practical support with medical and military supplies.

It is an indirect response to pro-Russian separatist activists, who had already financed themselves through cryptocurrencies in previous conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine.

The singular thing is that cryptocurrencies are usually used by non-governmental organizations to evade the disservices they can suffer if hostile to the government. In fact, it happens that rebel organizations see traditional financing channels, such as current accounts, arbitrarily closed. All that remains is to resort to the decentralization of cryptocurrencies.

But this is not the case with Ukrainian NGOs which are close to the government and not hostile. After all, the government is not at all hostile to cryptocurrencies, quite the contrary. dreams of becoming a crypto hub.

How the crisis is evolving

These days diplomacy around the world is hard at work to avert that the voltage leads to conflict. One of the reasons for the dispute is the entry of Ukraine into NATO. Russia does not want countries belonging to the Atlantic organization on its borders. Russian President Putin was very clear in saying that in such an eventuality Europe itself risks war. French President Macron, fresh from a meeting with his Russian counterpart, confirmed that all efforts for mediation are underway.

The US president Biden instead threw fuel on the fire on the sidelines of the meeting with the German Chancellor Scholz. While saying that all diplomatic efforts are underway, he has made it known that in the event of a Russian invasion, the US will react in defense of Europe.

In short, the tension is skyrocketing, despite the efforts of diplomacy from all over the world.