In Vado the first Ligurian LNG distributor for “ecological” trucks. Giuliano: “Here we made the energy transition”

I’m going to Liguria. LNG for trucks and heavy vehicles arrives in Liguria. It does so in the BiFuel petrol station in Vado Ligure, on the freeway near the Motorization. It is in fact here that the first point of sale of liquefied natural gas for vehiclesalongside traditional fuels such as petrol, diesel and LPG.

In fact, LNG, associated in the collective imagination with the largest and most modern ships, actually powers various heavy vehicles (currently about 5000) in circulation in our Peninsula. It is natural gas that is liquefied and kept very compressed at -160 ° C: in this way it is possible to store large quantities of energy in small volumes, giving the vehicles ample autonomy.

A fuel much cleaner than traditional ones, since it eliminates particulate matter and sulfur dioxide and also significantly reduces CO2 emissions. And since it is a fuel closely linked to freight transport on trucks (and not to cars), it is no coincidence that the first Ligurian distributor (in all of Italy there are about 100) was born precisely a few meters from the container platform of Porto Vado (destined to generate more and more road traffic) and at the future Bossarino motorway exit.

“Make this distributor operational – he explains Massimo CalviCEO of BluFuel, the company that owns the BiFuel brand – means being able to equip the Vado backport area with a system that favors a more sustainable heavy transport. This opportunity was immediately accepted and shared two years ago by the municipal administration, which proved to be far-sighted “.

And the mayor of Vado Ligure was present at the inauguration ceremony, Monica Giuliano: “This is another sign that it is possible, in the territories, to concretely make the transition from energy sources of a certain type to others that have zero impact on the environment. This is fundamental because it means, on land, reorganizing the areas and allowing, not only the port but also the productive realities that already operate today, to have excellent services. It is symbolic that a few meters from here you can still see the blue tube of the coal transport, which represents the past. For us, today’s is another fundamental piece: at Vado we certainly made the energy transition“.