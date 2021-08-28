In Val di Sole the E-MTB world championship goes to Gilloux and Goeldi

In Val di Sole “electric” party during the E-MTB world championship for Gilloux and Goeldi



France and Switzerland on the top step of the podium of the E-MTB World Championship in Val di Sole, Trentino. American Christopher Blevins surprises again: three medals in three days! Farina, Widmann and the junior Cappello did well in the Downhill qualifications on the Black Snake. Di Vergier and Hall the best times among the Elite

The data tells it: the e-MTB has conquered millions of people all over the world, many of whom have learned to have fun on two wheels with pedal assistance. In Val di Sole, however, e-MTBs make fun – and a lot – even those who don’t pedal: after the Electric Snake of 2019, the third edition of E-MTB World Championships – held Friday 27 August under the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – offered hours of entertainment to an audience that had already arrived in large numbers on the Friday of Daolasa.

This time the world jerseys were at stake, and to enrich their medals were again France and Switzerland: the new champions of the E-MTB world championship are the transalpine Jerome Gilloux and the young Swiss woman Nicole Goeldi, the youngest athlete in competition today.

The American also made the news Christopher Blevins, undoubtedly the man of this edition of the World Cup so far. After the silver medal in the Relay Team and the gold in the short track, in the e-MTB test the 23-year-old from Durango won the only medal he still lacked, the bronze: no one had ever succeeded in the same edition of the MTB World Championships.

For Italy we note the good eighth place of Andrea Garibbo between men and the twelfth of Anna Oberparleiter among women. Bad lucky Martino Fruet: the veteran of the Italian MTB, tricolor champion of specialties, saw his race finish after 300 meters due to a technical failure after a strong impact suffered by an athlete who followed him. “In Val di Sole I won a lot, but for me the world championships remain bewitched,”Declared the Trentino.

GILLOUX IMPROVES IN THE TRANSALPINE TIDE

In an edition of the Mountain Bike World Championships more and more “bluesy”, Jerome Gilloux, already twice silver champion of specialties, has finally won the most precious metal, succeeding the South African Alan in the register of two Hatherly and the British Tom Pidcock.

Together with your teammate, Hugo Pigeon, Gilloux, during the E-MTB world championship, annihilated the competition by maintaining a sustained and constant pace on the technical ring of 2250 meters And 140 meters in altitude per tour designed by the organizers of Great Val di Sole Events.

Gilloux and Pigeon crossed the line in first and second position respectively (+0.22), with the American Blevins (+1.11) completing the podium thanks to a good comeback in the final, hitting an incredible third medal in three days.

“It was a really tough race,”Commented the new world champion. “The track was very technical, with steep climbs and challenging descents, and a very fast first section. My tactic today? I immediately tried the acceleration on the first ascent, and I never looked back. After two silvers, finally here is the gold I was waiting for.“

“I had decided to take part in this event a couple of weeks before the World Championship: actually I had only done one e-MTB race before this one, but now I will dedicate myself to it more often because I had a lot of fun. For sure the possibility of hitting a third medal was an extra motivation for me, but in general I am having an incredible week. I really think I’ll dedicate a song to her …”Said Blevins, referring to his other great passion.

Eighth was the first of the Azzurri, Andrea Garibbo, ninth the two-time Olympic Champion Julien Absalon (France), the latter being delayed in the first lap due to an unhappy position on the starting grid.

GOELDI, A SWISS WATCH AMONG WOMEN DURING THE E-MTB WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Shortly before the men’s race, it was the women who fought for the medals of the E-MTB world championship. Nicole Goeldi showed up on time like a Swiss watch to the appointment with the rainbow jersey, imposing an unsustainable pace for the opponents.

The transalpine Laura Charles, second at 13 seconds, he tried to get over in the last round, but the success of the Swiss class of 2002 was never really in question. German bronze medal Sofia Wiedenroth. Only fifth the outgoing champion Melanie Pugin (France), ahead of Kathrin Stirnemann (Swiss). Twelfth the first of the blue, thirty Anna Oberparleiter.

“Today I honestly surprised myself,”Said Nicole Goeldi. “I started a little behind, and so I had to chase right away, and even in the final, after taking the lead, I had to deal with an assistance shutdown at the top of the track. I feared I could lose everything, but luckily I managed to keep up to the finish.“

FLOUR FOURTH IN THE DOWNHILL QUALIFICATIONS. SURPRISES THE JR HAT

Qualifying for the Downhill on the mythical Black Snake, in view of the grand finale of Sunday 29th August, when the best performers in the world will play the specialty world championship jerseys.

Good news for Italy, with thirty Eleonora Farina and South Tyrol Veronika Widmann, respectively fourth and sixth among the Elite Women. “I’m not happy with today’s run, but I feel good”- said Farina. – “I know where I need to improve and in view of Sunday’s race I am very confident. I want to have fun and entertain the fantastic public of Val di Sole: usually, when I have fun, the result comes by itself“.

Excellent performance of Davide Cappello in the Junior Men’s Qualification Round: the Italian Champion finished his descent in third position.

Loris Vergier (France) e Valentina Holl (Austria) proved to be the fittest in qualifying, hitting the best time. Vergier preceded Laurie Greenland (Great Britain), first in Val di Sole in the 2019 World Cup and silver at the 2016 World Championships. Fourth the South African Greg Minnaar, sixth the Australian Troy Brosnan. Vali Holl instead got the better of the transalpine Myriam Nicole and the Swiss Camilla Balanche. The transalpine is seventh Marine Caribou, who in 2019 managed to excel on the Black Snake in the World Cup.

Davide Cappello took third position in the qualifications of the Junior Men behind the Irishman Oisin O ‘Callaghan and the Canadian Jackson Goldstone. The Bulgarian Izabela Yankova instead she achieved the best time among the Junior Women; fourth the favorite, Leona Pierrini (France).

TODAY THE CROSS COUNTRY SHOW

If the E-MTB races have catalyzed the attention of the spectators of the Val di Sole today, the competitions U23 and Elite from Cross Country promise to set today’s day on fire, Saturday 28th August.

The athletes will compete on a ring of 4 kilometers for 190 meters of altitude per turn. The girls of the U23 category will have to run 4 laps plus throw, 5 laps plus throw for U23 Men and Elite Women, 6 laps plus throw for the Elite Men race.

The program will start at 9.00 with the race reserved for Women U23, where is it Marika Tovo will try to give the onslaught of a medal after the good impression aroused in the Relay Team. Absent the reigning champion Loana Lecomte, the underdogs are for Austria, with Mona Mitterwallner And Laura Stigger, and for the Danish Caroline Bohe.

Good chance of a medal for Italy in the test Men U23 (10.45) thanks to the presence on the grid of Simone Avondetto And Juri Zanotti. The Azzurri will have to contend with, among others Martin Vidaurre (Chile), Mathis Azzaro (France), Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain) e Riley Amos (United States).

In the test Elite women (13.00, direct on RaiSport, Eurosport And RedBullTV), in addition to the Swiss Sina Frei, Jolanda Neff And Linda Indergand, to the British Evie Richards and to the outgoing XCO champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, already protagonists in the short track, the Americans will also be kept an eye on Haley Batten And Kate Courtney, the Dutch Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra and blue Eva Lechner, vice world champion in specialty.

In the closing entrusted to the Elite Men (15.45, live on RaiSport and RedBullTV), Christopher Blevins (USA), Henrique Avancini (Brazil) e Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic), protagonists in Thursday’s Short Track, will have to contend with the silver and the Olympic bronze in Tokyo, respectively Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland) e David Valero (Spain), the French Victor Koretzky and the world champion in charge Jordan Sarrou, and above all the eight-time World Champion Nino Schurter (Swiss).

Gerhard Kerschbaumer And Luca Braidot they lead the patrol of home athletes who come from a season stingy with satisfactions.

L’access to competitions today (Cross Country) and tomorrow 29 August (Downhill competitions) is subject to a fee. Spectators from the EU countries will be able to access the event only if Green Pass holders, while the spectators coming from Non-EU countries will have to submit a recognized vaccination certification or alternatively the result of a negativity Covid Test carried out no earlier than 48 hours.

THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday 25th August

• 12.30 – Team Relay – Winner: France

Thursday 26th August

• 11.30 – Cross Country Women JR – Winner: Lina Burquier (FRA)

• 13.30 – Cross Country Men JR – Winner: Adrien Boichis (FRA)

• 17.00 – Short Track Women – Winner: Sina Frei (SUI)

• 17.45 – Short Track Men – Winner: Christopher Blevins (USA)

Friday 27th August

• 15.00 – Women’s E-MTB – Winner: Nicole Goeldi (SUI)

• 16.45 – E-MTB Men – Winner: Jerome Gilloux (FRA)

• 20.45 – Four Cross (Women and Men)

Saturday 28th August

• 09.00 – Cross Country Women U23

• 10.45 – Cross Country Men U23

• 13.00 – Cross Country Elite Women

• 15.45 – Elite Men Cross Country

Sunday 29th August

• 09.25 – Downhill Men and Women JR

• 12.50 – Downhill Elite Women

• 14.10 – Downhill Elite Men

THE MEDALER

1. France (4 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

2. Switzerland (2 gold, 1 bronze)

3. United States (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

4. Colombia (1 silver)

4. Brazil (1 silver)

6. Germany (3 bronze)

7. Italy (1 bronze)

7. Great Britain (1 bronze)

