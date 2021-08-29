In Varese, Clifford’s all-rounder unites the jury and the public of the Cortisonici festival





VARESE – “This is the first time that the jury and the public have united in the choice of the winning film”: this is how he commented on the victory of “The handyman” Matteo Angaroni, that yesterday, Saturday 28 August, together with Massimo Lazzaroni And Tatiana Tascione led the final evening of Cortisonici at the Estensi Gardens of Varese. Together with the film by the Australian director Nicholas Clifford, which tells how the suicide Evelyn is about to be interrupted by the arrival of a bulky handyman, was awarded the French “Particules fines” by Gregory Robin: discussion of two men over a bridge about the meaning of life, was the choice of the association that organized the film festival.

A subtle state of tension until the surprising ending

The mayor announced the public award Davide Galimberti: «It is always nice to participate in moments like this, which help the city to create an increasingly lively cultural context. And, even if it is now in a different location from the traditional one, we expect Cortisonici to return soon in spring ».

The jury formed by Alessia Gasparella, Massimiliano Supporta and Matteo Pennacchia, members of the TOHorror Fantastic Film Festival, he preferred “The handyman” “for the ability to wisely oscillate between the nuances of genre without ever appropriating them completely and keeping alive a subtle state of tension until the surprising ending”.

Special mention for German “Hase”, by Dan Floresco and Lisa Flachmeyer, “For the ability to arrange two actors, a single location and the millimeter shot / reverse shot in such a way as to return in four minutes what, and perhaps more than what, more canonical, structured and long-lasting films would be able to make; all this without resorting to metaphors discovered in a beautiful and desperate synthesis of the semantic frailties of everyday life, those for which if you move even just one card, the whole castle collapses ”.

The irony and the encounter with the other

In “Particules fines” a man who tries to throw himself down suddenly attracts the attention of the protagonists: “When everything is dark, when the meaning of things escapes, only irony and the encounter with the other, his madness and his beauty, can save us. In dark times like these, it seems to us to be the message that as an association Ronzinanti we feel is true and ours ”, explained the organizers of the Cortisonici festival. “Since I found out Italy has become part of my heart – revealed Robin – for me it is fantastic to receive an award here ». With the director he also took the stage of the Estensi Gardens Philippe Berodot who declared himself “the greatest French expert of Adriano Celentano”, giving a musical turning point to the evening; accompanied on the guitar by Andrea Minidio, the actor sang “The boy of Gluck street” in “bilingual” version.

The strongest weapon to face difficulties

Among the guests of the evening was Ryan William Harris, Irish director transplanted to Italy that of his story of violence “Eggshell” he revealed: «It comes from my personal experience. When I arrived here ten years ago I was finished in live in a family home: a place where you compare yourself with other kids and reflect on situations for which you want an outside force to help you. To make my first work, in which I was able to involve Costello, my rap idol of my youth, I merged the two worlds and returned to the country where I grew up. I had to dig into the memories of my childhood: imagination was our strongest weapon to face difficulties ».

The opposite path to that of the short film

“The recycling man”, which has among the interpreters Benjamin Aisworth, the Pinocchio of the future remake of Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks, was one of the few sci-fi themed jobs and will expand to a television series. “Born five years ago, in his case the opposite path was taken to that used for short films”, explained the director Carlo Ballauri, present together with Giovanni Gualdoni And Saverio Rapezzi, respectively screenwriter and author of the soundtrack. “Its setting, linked to the themes of the environment, climate change and overpopulation, was inspired byaggressive real estate market I met in Vancouver. In order to have a greater turnover, and thus be able to sell or rent more, the owners of the “building” in which I lived made a commitment not to have children, and no minors were allowed to enter the building ».

