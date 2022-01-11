World

In Venezuela, the opposition won elections in the state where former president Hugo Chávez was born

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
On Sunday in Venezuela the opposition to the party of President Nicolás Maduro won the government elections in the state of Barinas, where former president Hugo Chávez was born and which for more than twenty years had been ruled by members of the Chávez family. The state of Barinas was the only one where a winner had not been proclaimed in the government elections held in November: the Supreme Court had in fact interrupted the ballot that gave the opposition candidate Freddy Superlano the advantage due to judicial proceedings against him and he had disqualified him, ordering a repeat of the vote.

The result obtained by the opposition was much commented on, as well as considered of great symbolic importance: Maduro, Chávez’s political heir, in fact governs Venezuela in an extremely authoritarian way, leaving very little space for the opposition.

In Sunday’s elections, Sergio Garrido, candidate of the opposition movement to the United Socialist Party (PSUV) in Maduro, defeated former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza with 55.3 percent of the vote, against 41.2 percent. by Arreaza. The state of Barinas was governed from 1998 to 2008 by the father of the former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, from 2008 to 2017 by Adan Chávez, Hugo’s elder brother, and from 2017 to today by Argenis Chávez, another brother of the former president. Arreaza is also linked to the Chávez family, having been married for ten years to Rosa Virginia Chávez, daughter of Hugo.

