In Venice, Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel together after Fast and Furious 9

Enthusiastic and happy as a little girl, Helen Mirren she enjoyed posting on her Instagram account videos and photos of the evening spent in Venice, in which she was able to hug her friend again Vin Diesel, one of the family after the common adventure lived in the last one Fast and Furious 9.

We see the two laughing, as they dance in the rain in a Piazza San Marco illuminated for theevent organized by Dolce & Gabbana. But the seventy-six-year-old British actress also wanted to give us a full-length image of the splendid dress she was wearing, and an unusual video of her in version Cinderella, as you see below.

The occasion was that of Haute Couture show scheduled, but certainly with the start of the 78th Venice International Film Festival just around the corner, it would be nice to see them again at the Lido to continue their Italian holiday together.

Soon we will see Mirren among the protagonists of Shazam! Fury of the Gods with Zachary Levi – in the role of a goddess, probably – and Diesel in the gnarled role of the Groot (even if only in the original version, as a voice actor) of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.