In Venice77 Matt Dillon, Adam Sandler and ‘Berlin’ were awarded the Filming Italy Best Movie Award

ROME – Matt Dillon, Adam Sandler and the ‘Berlin’ of ‘The paper house’, Pedro Alonso. These are just some of the stars who on September 6 at the Lido of Venice will receive the Filming Italy Best Movie Award, an important award that has been part of the Venice International Film Festival for six years.

It is about an award that is given to Italian and international titles and TV series and also to the best talents – as well as industrial and professional – of the last film season, in collaboration with Duesse Communication. The award, in addition to supporting the fight against violence against women, is dedicated to all women who work in the film industry, in front of and behind the camera.

READ ALSO:Venice 77, Matt Dillon joins the jury of the competition

Godmother of the award will be actress Rocío Munoz Morales (Immaturi, You hide something from me), who will present for the occasion a project by Gabriele Muccino inspired and dedicated to the restart of Italy and film productions. Lots of Italian talents – actors, actresses, directors and even producers – who, despite the logistical difficulties caused by this historical moment, they will be in Venice to collect the prize, among them: Francesca Archibugi, Giuseppe Battiston, Claudio Bisio, Barbora Bobulova, Alessio Boni, Carlo Buccirosso, Linda Caridi, Salvatore Esposito, the D’Innocenzo brothers, Ficarra and Picone, Angela Finocchiaro, Claudia Gerini, Matilde Gioli, Monica Guerritore, Vanessa Incontrada, Massimo Popolizio, Claudio Santamaria, Alessandro Siani, Sara Serraiocco, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ginevra Elkann, Francesco Di Leva, Ricky Memphis, Lunetta Savino, Alessandro Preziosi, Antonello Sarno and the producer Tarak Ben Ammar, just to name a few. To which is added the Golden Globe nominee, star of American Crime Story, Edgar Ramìrez. Together with all the aforementioned artists, actress Annabelle Belmondo will also be present, as award-winner and, for the first time in Venice, Ariana Rockefeller, designer and board member of the prestigious David Rockefeller non-profit foundation.

The many excellences of cinema that will be present will enrich the award, which counts on a large vote of the public. And it was the public who assigned the new prize dedicated to the Masters of Cinema to Giuseppe Tornatore. New this year, in collaboration with Anica, is the Best Music Short Film Award, which was awarded to Honghe Afar.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO: Venice 77 in the name of women and authors: the films in competition at the Venice Film Festival

Tiziana Rocca, General Manager Filming Italy Award, and Vito Sinopoli, Sole Administrator Duesse Communication and Honorary President of the Prize.

“The Filming Italy Best Movie Award will once again bring to Venice this year a parterre of unique guests, actors, actresses and directors that represent the best of Italian cinema and fiction and that make cinema great in Italy and in the world. It was a particularly difficult year for culture and the entire audiovisual sector, cinema is still facing the reopening of theaters amid uncertainties and numerous question marks. I hope that Venice with its festival can be the turning point, the event that can act as a rebirth for cinema and its productions ”, stated Rocca.

“A few months ago the Venice Film Festival seemed like a mirage. Today that mirage reveals itself as an oasis of dialogue and encounter in a period that is still difficult and full of uncertainty – these are the words of Sinopoli, who added -. I am thrilled that in this context the Filming Italy Best Movie Award continues, which will bring to Venice some of the brightest stars of the Italian and international film firmament ”.

The Filming Italy Best Movie Award counts on the collaboration and support of the Venice Biennale and the artistic director of the Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, and enjoys the patronage of the cinema and audiovisual directorate of Mibact, Anec and Anica.