In video, Ben Affleck receives help from the paparazzi after a collision in the car

The actor and his future wife, Jennifer Lopez had a minor run-in while grabbing coffee to go on Wednesday, April 13.

Thanks paparazzi. It was at the wheel of his black Mercedes that Ben Affleck, accompanied by Jennifer Lopez on the passenger side, stuck a billboard in its rear rim as he maneuvered around a tricky bend in the parking lot of a Starbucks cafe on Wednesday April 13. Fortunately for them, as shown in a video posted on the American site TMZ paparazzi flew to the aid of the actor.

After a few seconds of battle, the couple were released. But ben Affleck was not very grateful. Once the incident was over, the actor immediately rolled up his tinted windows before hitting the road, cigarette in mouth. With, we hope, his take-out order.

A normal couple (or almost)

Twenty years after their first engagement, canceled due to too much media pressure, Bennifer has reconnected, but tries to live far from the spotlight. Even the marriage proposal of the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel Affleck, 10, to the singer and mother of Emme and Maximilien Antony, 14, was done in the simplest of ways, in the intimacy of a bubble bath. But, all the same, relayed on the networks.

But the bride and groom remain two planetary stars, who wish to live as such. The couple are currently looking for a new home. They have already visited two mansions in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, on Tuesday April 12 for the sum of 65 million dollars (59 million euros) and 75 million dollars (68 million euros). A new property, for a new beginning.