In video, Cardi B and Offset give their 4-year-old daughter $50,000 in cash for her birthday

The rapping couple celebrated the fourth birthday of their eldest daughter, Kulture, with a trip to a candy store and $50,000 in cash.

Some children are more privileged than others, sometimes to the point of excess. This may be the case of Kulture Kiari, the daughter of Cardi B and her husband Offset. For the girl’s fourth birthday, the rapper couple, 29 and 30, made sure to throw a lavish party by giving her a family trip to Candytopia, a candy store in New York. The little girl and her 10-month-old brother were able to admire a version of the Sphinx made in confectionery. Nothing exceptional, of course. Except that the child subsequently received as a present the sum of $ 50,000 in cash, almost the equivalent in euros.

It is in an Instagram story of the rapper with 19.9 million subscribers that the scene is shown. The girl asks her father to buy her cotton candy while leaning out of a car window. Moments later, she is seen holding a wad of cash. Cardi B, who can be heard in the background, asks her daughter, “What is that?”. Kulture in response refers to the sum of money as a “ticket”, a slang term for a million dollars. The rapper then corrects her: “A ticket is worth a million, girl. It’s 50. Say 50.”

This is not the first extravagant gift that the two rappers make to their eldest. Offset in July 2020 gifted Kulture Kiari an $8,000 pink Birkin bag for her second birthday and the couple most recently dressed her in $2,400 Balenciaga outfits while on a trip to Disneyland. With ease.