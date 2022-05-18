In video, Cardi B shows how she changes a diaper with her XXL nails

The American artist posted a video on her Twitter account in which she explains, step by step, how to change a diaper but with ultra-long nails.

She has just unveiled a tutorial that is original to say the least. Cardi B indeed came to the aid of her friend, rapper Kash Doll, who challenged her in a Twitter post: “How the hell do you change a diaper with your fingernails? I find it difficult.” The singer immediately responded to her colleague with a video of about two minutes, published on Tuesday, May 17. She explains step by step how to change a diaper, with her long red nails and a teddy bear as a model.

“I just made an entire video. Trust me, you will understand!”, she wrote in the caption of the post. Before qualifying: “However, I have the impression that the boys are more difficult to clean (…)” The wife of the rapper Offset is already the mother of Kulture, 3 years old, who has become a big sister since the arrival of his little brother Wave, eight months ago. In this sequence, the little girl looks attentively at her mother, but seems a bit confused by this situation: “Mom, why are you cleaning the teddy bear?” A question that triggered the laughter of the interpreter of I like it.

Read alsoCardi B’s green appearance in “Masked Cucumber” causes hilarity on social networks

This publication did not fail to react to the 22.5 million subscribers of the young woman. In addition to the 22 million “likes” collected by the publications, some Internet users have gone there with their advice: “You should rather put the clean diaper under the baby before changing it, especially if it is a boy” , while others praised the artist’s video: “I also have long nails (…) and the doctor couldn’t believe it when he saw how well I took care of my daughter.”

Finally, most Internet users have especially derided Cardi B’s daughter with many memes: “Kulture must be thinking, ‘but what are you doing?'”, could we read on Twitter . Or: “Kulture must be thinking she’s crazy.”

At least Cardi B will have managed to preserve her quirky manicures, like the one that accompanied her golden medieval look, in January 2021.