in video games another maxi-acquisition- Corriere.it

from Fabrizia Malgieri

The answer to Microsoft, which recently acquired Activision Blizzard: Sony takes the developer who made its American rival’s Xbox great, with titles like the Halo saga. Total expenditure of $ 3.6 billion

After the dizzying takeover by Microsoft against Activision-Blizzard for almost 70 billion dollars

Sony goes on the counterattack e announces an agreement to acquire US-based Bungie for 3.6 billion dollars. A company that does not seem so casual, given that the development studio is the same that created one of the most important Microsoft franchises, Haloand that has continued to build its legacy thanks to the brand Destiny in the last few years.

Between Microsoft, Sony and live service games Development studio with behind 30 years of historyBungie will be incorporated into the PlayStation Studios familyalso allowing Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to enter the world of so-called live service games. These are those video games designed to let people play for as long as possible, offering new updates every year or season, strictly for a fee, with the aim of involving the community of users.

In fact, the same Destiny 2 – shared world shooter, first released in September 2017 – is constantly updated by the development studio; last but not least, in a few days, I will debut a new paid DLC of the game, called The Queen of Whispers. In other words, an effective way to

monetize and keep players engaged.

Will Destiny become a Sony exclusive? Upon the announcement of the acquisition, the numerous fans of Destiny they wondered what the future of the beloved franchise would be and whether or not it would become a Sony exclusive. Unlike Microsoft, which is betting everything on the strategy of exclusives, Sony appears more generous: As stated in a press release, the Japanese confirm that Bungie will remain a semi-independent, cross-platform studiowith the possibility of self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play.

The deal will also see Bungie continue to be managed by its current board and management team, essentially operating as independent subsidiary of SIE. The same CEO and President of Bungie, Pete Parsons, said: We will continue to pursue our idea with a unified Bungie community, developing games that value our community. Both Bungie and SIE believe that game worlds are just the beginning of what our IP will become.

A bargain for Bungie too In addition to writing a check worth $ 3.6 billion, Bungie also brings home a partner like Sony: an important opportunity to relaunch for the same company, especially after a rather stormy recent past. After gave birth to Halo, the first exclusive franchise for the first Xbox in 2000the company surprises everyone by abandoning Microsoft in 2007 to become independent.

However, in 2010 he announced an agreement with Activision for the publication of the series Destiny, a relationship that ended in January 2019 not without problems. The acquisition by Sony therefore represents for Bungie a reason for rebirth and a newfound confidence – this is also thanks to the substantial possibilities offered by a solid company like Sony – to make a comeback. At the moment, the studio is working on the maintenance of Destiny 2, as mentioned, but it also seems to be working on a new IP, of which no details are known. Now all that remains is to formalize the acquisition.