In video masked and armed with a crossbow: “I will kill Queen Elizabeth”

He wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day to avenge the casualties caused by British colonial troops in India. And, before taking action, he released a video on Snapchat, where – disguised as in Star Wars and armed with a crossbow – he communicated his intentions, in a sort of will.

These are the background – spread by the British media – about Jaswant Singh Chail, the 19-year-old young man, of Indian origin, but resident in Southampton, stopped by royal security agents in the park of Windsor Castle at Christmas, a few hundred meters from the room where the English sovereign was celebrating with her family.

In the video poster, the young man, as mentioned, announces his intent: “I’m sorry. I am sorry for what I have done and for what I will do. I will try to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family ”. “If you have received this video – he adds -, my death is near. Please share this with anyone and, if possible, take it to the news ”.

In the same video, the 19-year-old – who allegedly suffers from mental problems – explains that his is a “revenge” against Great Britain, in particular for the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, in India in 1919, when British soldiers cracked down and opened fire on the crowd. , killing over 300 people.

