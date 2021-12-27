World

In video masked and armed with a crossbow: “I will kill Queen Elizabeth”

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read

He wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day to avenge the casualties caused by British colonial troops in India. And, before taking action, he released a video on Snapchat, where – disguised as in Star Wars and armed with a crossbow – he communicated his intentions, in a sort of will.

These are the background – spread by the British media – about Jaswant Singh Chail, the 19-year-old young man, of Indian origin, but resident in Southampton, stopped by royal security agents in the park of Windsor Castle at Christmas, a few hundred meters from the room where the English sovereign was celebrating with her family.

In the video poster, the young man, as mentioned, announces his intent: “I’m sorry. I am sorry for what I have done and for what I will do. I will try to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family ”. “If you have received this video – he adds -, my death is near. Please share this with anyone and, if possible, take it to the news ”.

In the same video, the 19-year-old – who allegedly suffers from mental problems – explains that his is a “revenge” against Great Britain, in particular for the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, in India in 1919, when British soldiers cracked down and opened fire on the crowd. , killing over 300 people.

(Unioneonline / l.-f.)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“This is not a drill: it is code red for the Earth.” The appeal of Greta and three other activists falls on world leaders at COP26

November 1, 2021

Covid and Omicron, Berlin classifies France and Denmark as ‘high risk’ – Foreign

1 week ago

Coronavirus today. Sileri (Health): No idea of ​​obligation for adults or children

November 4, 2021

Cop26, agreement reached in Glasgow: stop deforestation by 2030

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button