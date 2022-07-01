In video, Orlando Bloom shows off his sculpted body in response to his serious accident at the age of 19

The comedian posted a series of videos on Instagram showing him in full sporting effort. The opportunity to come back to a fall that broke four vertebrae at the age of 19.

We kept the image of him as a rather fine man, Orlando Bloom revealed on Instagram a very athletic plastic to his some 6 million followers. In a series of videos, we can see him at work in full sports training. Heavily loaded dumbbell bar, sustained work on the abdominals, strengthening of the back muscles with the pulley… Dressed in shorts, torso and muscles showing, he performs a series of exercises that are intense to say the least.

“They said I would never walk again”

The actor, star of the trilogy of Lord of the Rings now 45 years old, has come a long way. In the caption of his post, Katy Perry’s fiancé explains the accident he had when he was younger: “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I would never walk again”. Orlando Bloom had attempted to climb over a gutter, but had fallen three stories, landing on a railing. The young man had then broken four vertebrae. After his operation, the doctors had been quite pessimistic about his ability to regain motor skills. We can also see on the third video the scar on his back.

More than 26 years after this accident, the actor is not content to walk, he has managed to find a place for himself in Hollywood. If he’s not in the cast of the next series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, he just shot the movie Red Right Hand with Garret Dillahunt and Andie MacDowell, which will be released in 2023.