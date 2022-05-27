In video, the tutorial to recreate Kim Kardashian’s “dolce vita” bun at her sister’s wedding

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton reveals how to easily achieve the Italian updo that Kim Kardashian sported at her sister Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding.

After slipping into the skin of Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian turned into Madonna at the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker. To celebrate her older sister’s nuptials in Portofino, the reality TV star wore a long black lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana and adorned with an opulent oversized cross-shaped necklace.

To complete its look gave Italian girl from the 1990s, Kim pulled up her platinum blonde hair in an XXL high bun. Contrary to appearances, this sophisticated hairstyle is much easier and faster to achieve than it looks. The proof, Chris Appleton shared a hairstyle tutorial on his TikTok account, in which he reproduces his work step by step. Only two hair accessories are needed to achieve this: a curling iron and a hair clip.

Kim Kardashian in Portofino, Italy, May 22, 2022. NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

An imperfect bun

Chris Appleton Calls This Hair Look “Glamorous” sweet life“. First, the hairdresser begins by waving the lengths of his model using a curling iron with a large diameter, taking large sections of hair. The expert advises creating “uneven” and “random” curls, in order to give a more natural effect to the whole. Then, he applies a texturizing spray to the hair to give it substance and an “imperfect” finish.

Then, he lets two locks fall on either side of the face in the front. He wraps the lengths in a twist behind the head like a banana bun, before fixing them with a large hair clip. Finally, he uses small, discreet clips to fix the ends of the hair that protrude from the bun above the head. A good hairstyle idea to go to a wedding within everyone’s reach.