In video, the well-balanced hips of Cristiano Ronaldo under the palm trees

The Portuguese striker, still in mourning after the death of one of his stillborn children, has found a little lightness in the family. In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the footballer, accompanied by his son, tries his hand at dancing while on vacation.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be smiling again. The Portuguese striker has gone through a difficult week marked by the accident of an employee with his Bugatti Veyron, a vehicle estimated at 2 million euros. Only material damage but which affected a Cristiano Ronaldo already very affected by the loss of one of his twins during the birth of Georgina Rodriguez, his companion.

In video, the assumed sway of Cristiano Ronaldo

Majorcan dance

To find a little joie de vivre, the former Real Madrid took his family and a few relatives to the Balearic Islands on the island of Majorca, in a villa. So it’s time for a little relaxation. The most followed personality in the world on Instagram, with more than 458 million followers, the fivefold Golden Ball made the buzz in a fairly short video, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

We can see him surrounded by his eldest son Cristiano Junior and relatives. The quartet begins a choreography in the style of the most famous TikTokeurs, on a catchy music with lyrics in Portuguese. Arm reels, clap, sway to the left, arm reels, clap and sway to the right. Dressed in a simple swimming shorts, which reveals his muscles, the player of Manchester United seems surprisingly comfortable in his swaying, which he fully assumes.

These holidays are for the 37-year-old Portuguese star a necessary break before returning to the club at Manchester United at the start of the school year. He will also be one of the most scrutinized figures at the next World Cup in Qatar, which could be his last.