In Virginia Trump did not win, Biden lost

Abandoned by liberal media such as the New York Times and the Washington Post, opposed to Congress by a non-negligible part of his party, attacked by the Republican opposition, increasingly mentally and physically tarnished, Joe Biden is now facing, black and white, the catastrophic results of electoral tests. In one year, 16 points lost in New Jersey and 10 lost in Virginia. Results that announce how sensational, in all likelihood, the defeat will be on 8 November next year, on the occasion of the elections for Congress.

But be careful to interpret these results now as a Trump victory. Trump didn’t win, Biden lost. The Republican candidate elected governor in Virginia, like the one in New Jersey who did not become governor by a handful of votes, are two figures far from the classic Trumpian candidates. And in fact Trump has spent little or nothing on their election campaign. In fact, in Virginia, President Biden himself, unaware of his weakness, turned the vote into a referendum on him, repeatedly warning voters that every ballot for the GOP candidate would in fact be a vote for Trump. We have seen the result.

Rasmussen Reports has just produced its monthly statistics on the approval of the president by the Americans, very accurate statistics as they are precisely monthly and not subject to the inevitable daily fluctuations. In October, the president achieved an approval rating of 42 percent, two points down from September. And 56 percent of Americans disapprove of his running of the presidency, a two-point increase from September. This is the fifth consecutive monthly decline in popularity since May, when 52 percent approved of Biden’s work.

It was easy to predict, after the disaster in Afghanistan, to expect a vertical drop in the consensus towards the White House. And if Rasmussen captions a poll “Who’s in charge,” the result of which is that the majority of Americans “don’t think President Joe Biden is mentally and physically capable of doing his job,” then there is some problem.

Midterm elections have almost always been unfavorable to the incumbent president, and have turned Congress towards the opposition. But it is one thing to lose some representatives in the House physiologically, another is a devastating tsunami for the demos like the one that American commentators now envision.

Afghanistan has had an influence, but we know that American voters certainly do not have foreign policy as their priority, quite the contrary. The priorities are some promised and unrealized reforms, especially in the economic sphere, inflation and price increases, and investment plans paralyzed by the vetoes and infighting of the dem themselves that block the president’s agenda. Divided over everything, the progressive dem in the Chamber warn the president not to give in to compromises with the dem in the Senate.

There will be time to talk about Trump, his ambitions and his possible reappointment, now it is an absolutely premature issue and any forecast would be senseless. But the elections for Congress are very close, and risk being faced without a leadership capable of compacting the dem.

In some crucial states Biden really won by a hair’s breadth in 2020: 49.36 vs 49.06 in Arizona, 49.47 vs 49.24 in Georgia, 50.01 vs 48.84 in Pennsylvania, 49.45 vs 48. 82 in Wisconsin.

Faced with the disastrous vertical collapse indicated by recent elections, a possible Trump candidacy in 2024 or an election campaign by the tycoon for his candidates in 2022 appears irrelevant. The problem is not Trump, the problem is the dem.

And the dem would need today, and also in view of 2024, a true leadership, strong, charismatic, solid, persuasive. A figure who unfortunately does not seem to be on the horizon at the moment in Washington.