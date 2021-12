In Volkswagen, the electric party won (on points)

A point for Daniela Cavallo, leader of the internal union

Anyway a downsizing for Diess? Let’s say that in the conversion to electric and digital, which he strongly desired, we will have, butfor n.1. According to Pötsch, Diess will be able to engage with “Even more attention“To the company ofdestined to become a major profit center. Along the lines offrom other giants in the sector, such asDiess will still retain control of theincluding the strategy, but also theand communication. Sara “the engine of change“, Pötsch commented. Diess himself stated that he felt strengthened by the new organization chart. “Can’t complain about a lack of accountability. We are now further strengthening the executive board and will constantly focus on transformation“.

The clash with the union, and in particular with the leader Daniela Cavallo, focused in particular on the future of the group’s historic plant, Wolfsburg. Diess had to make the best of a bad situation: “For a long time, I was worried that we weren’t dealing with change consistently enough. But now we have decided on a complete transformation package as well you will not recognize this factory again in 10 years. I am much more confident that we will be able to handle the transformation and the competition. And that we will be able to cope with the new competition“, he said. The reference is to the new one Tesla factory which is about to open its doors in nearby Brandenburg, with a production efficiency not comparable to the current Volkswagen pace. It was already planned that the new electric would be produced in Wolfsburg from 2026 Trinity. But pressure from Daniela Cavallo meant that a second assembly line was opened as early as 2023 of the ID.3. Just to say how important the trade unions in Germany …

The conversion to electric will not affect profits