In Volkswagen, the electric party won (on points)
Volkswagen won the party of the electric. The president, Herbert Diess, comes out (almost) unscathed from the attempt to oust him, led by the internal union.
In Volkswagen he won… / End of the tug-of-war
Continue with electro-mobility and digitalization, with 89 billion in investments in the next 5 years. A large part will be used to convert the group’s European factories to EV production. And Diess, also under attack by the public shareholder, lo State of Lower Saxony, maintains the role of No. 1, but must give up part of his powers, for a more collegial management. He was the man who represents the shareholders, Hans-Dieter Pötsch, to close the harsh arm wrestling. Specifying that it was decided to strengthen the board of directors with new entries and a re-distribution of proxies. The head of the VW brand climbs a step, Ralf Brandstätter, who joins the board and will take over the business in China from August 2022. He will be succeeded as # 1 of the main brand by the current head of Skoda, Thomas Schäfer.
In Volkswagen he won… / Diess gets into the software
A point for Daniela Cavallo, leader of the internal union
The clash with the union, and in particular with the leader Daniela Cavallo, focused in particular on the future of the group’s historic plant, Wolfsburg. Diess had to make the best of a bad situation: “For a long time, I was worried that we weren’t dealing with change consistently enough. But now we have decided on a complete transformation package as well you will not recognize this factory again in 10 years. I am much more confident that we will be able to handle the transformation and the competition. And that we will be able to cope with the new competition“, he said. The reference is to the new one Tesla factory which is about to open its doors in nearby Brandenburg, with a production efficiency not comparable to the current Volkswagen pace. It was already planned that the new electric would be produced in Wolfsburg from 2026 Trinity. But pressure from Daniela Cavallo meant that a second assembly line was opened as early as 2023 of the ID.3. Just to say how important the trade unions in Germany …
The conversion to electric will not affect profits
With all decisions made in remodeling top management and strategies, it was agreed that the 25% of all Volkswagen cars built in the world they will be electric by 2026. And this will not be at the expense of budgets. Diess expects an operational return on sales from 8 to 9% for 2025/2026. Already in 2021, a year marred by the lack of chips, with 9 million vehicles sold the company will end “at the upper end“Of the margin included between 6 and 7.5%. In the press conference in which the newfound harmony was announced, there was no mention of job cuts. Diess limited himself to saying: “We can only manage this transformation of the century if we work efficiently“. And Daniela Cavallo: “Looking at future projects, I can be satisfied: the transformation is in full swing on our sites“. Even if for the short term he is not optimistic: “In 2021 we will not be able to produce 400,000 vehicles in Wolfsburg. With semiconductors we will also be in difficulty in 2022. The course is right, but the next few months will be tough“.