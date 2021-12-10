In Volkswagen, the electric party won (on points)

Volkswagen won the party of the electric. The president, Herbert Diess, comes out (almost) unscathed from the attempt to oust him, led by the internal union.

In Volkswagen he won… / End of the tug-of-war

Continue with electro-mobility and digitalization, with 89 billion in investments in the next 5 years. A large part will be used to convert the group’s European factories to EV production. And Diess, also under attack by the public shareholder, lo State of Lower Saxony, maintains the role of No. 1, but must give up part of his powers, for a more collegial management. He was the man who represents the shareholders, Hans-Dieter Pötsch, to close the harsh arm wrestling. Specifying that it was decided to strengthen the board of directors with new entries and a re-distribution of proxies. The head of the VW brand climbs a step, Ralf Brandstätter, who joins the board and will take over the business in China from August 2022. He will be succeeded as # 1 of the main brand by the current head of Skoda, Thomas Schäfer.

In Volkswagen he won… / Diess gets into the software