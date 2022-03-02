In what order to watch all the Batman movies?

ANDOn Friday, March 4, 2022, a new installment of Batman will arrive in all cinemas in Spain, whose original name is none other than ‘The Batman’, a film starring Robert Pattinson in the role of the superhero and Collin Farrell in that of the evil enemy, the Penguin. But before reaching this moment, there have been many movies that have been shot with the DC Comics character. This is the chronological order so you don’t miss any of the tapes.

1-‘Batman: the movie’ (1966)

This film is the origin of everything, although we only refer to what is cinema. In fact, this film is based on the television series that became popular in the United States in those years. The Batman character was played by Adam West, who was also the lead in the 1960s TV series.

2-‘Batman’ (1989)

The film directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton (Batman), Kim Basinger (the woman who conquers Bruce Wayne) and Jack Nicholson in the great role of Joker. The film is not considered the best of the saga; however, being the first of modern times did make the bat phenomenon, and a great marketing campaign that populated the shelves of thousands of merchandising product stores, become a myth. In addition, it is the tape that has the participation of Prince in the original soundtrack.

3- ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

It took three years for the second title of this second season to arrive. A tape that he returned to star Michael Keaton in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, which Tim Burton also directed. The rest of the film’s characters have the return to the screen of Michael Gough as Alfred Pennyworth and Pat Hingle as Commissioner Gordon. On the side of the villains appears a spectacular Max Shreck, the Gotham business tycoon, more corrupt than some politicians and who played Christopher Walken, and Penguin, the deformed villain who wants to take control of Gotham City and who is masterfully played by Danny DeVito. On the female side, this film features the appearance of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), who seeks to overshadow Batman.

4- ‘Batman forever’ (1995)

Probably one of the weakest of the entire saga: despite having good actors, the film is not agile like the previous ones and Batman (Val Kilmer) does not perform well. This time Tim Burton went over to production to leave Joel Schumacher in charge of directing. As for the plot, the story of ‘Batman Forever’ focuses on the two villains Two-Face, played by Tommy Lee Jones, and The Riddler, in which Jim Carrey doesn’t fit very well; both try to drain the brains of the people of Gotham and against which Batman puts up resistance.

5- ‘Batman and Robin’ (1997)

This film is the last directed by Joel Schumacher and, despite the great cast of protagonists, its plot and the film itself is bad, it is not worth much unless our intention is really to see everything before ‘TheBatman’. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mr. Freeze), George Clooney (Batman), Chris O’Donnell (Robin), Alicia Silverstone (Batgirl), and Uma Thurman (Poison Ivy) star in the latest film of the series that was produced by Warner Bros. The plot is simple, Batman and Robin, along with Batgirl (who appears for the first time in this film) have to fight Poison Ivy and Mr. Cold.

6- ‘Batman Begins’ (2005)

Eight years passed before a new Batman movie was released, but what a movie! This film is the beginning of the series directed by Christopher Nolan and it was a huge leap in the saga for the better. Christian bale brings to life one of the greatest Batmans of all time, with the help of Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth who gives him a brilliant replica in every scene. Cillian Murphy, the great Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders, becomes in this film the evil Scarecrow, Katie Holmes plays Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend, and a highly inspired Gary Oldman plays Sergeant James Gordon, an incorruptible Gotham cop. He tape that can not be missed in a Batman marathon.

7- ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Many describe it as best batman movie ever and it is likely that experts and fans of the saga are right. In fact, Filmaffinity gives it the best score of all Batman movies (8.1) while IMDb gives it a 9.1. Christopher Nolan returns to direct a splendid Christian Bale facing the best Joker in history, played by Heath Ledger shortly before he died.

8- ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’ (2012)

Christian Bale returns as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with the same cast of allies: Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Gary Oldman as James Gordon and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox. (which first came out in the previous movie). New to this film are Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway), a thief, and Bane (Tom Hardy), a mercenary who wants to destroy Gotham City and forces Bruce Wayne out of retirement.

9- ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Zack Snyder takes over directing and it is the first action movie with actors in which Batman and Superman appear together. In the movie, Lex Luthor’s brain manipulates Batman into pitting him against Superman. In the role of the protagonists are Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman. To which must be added Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor Jr., Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth and Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, among other actors in a very long cast.

10- ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Not exactly a Batman moviebut the character played again by Ben Affleck does appear in it, in a role in which he prepares for the creation of the League of Justice. The actors who participated in this project were: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Scott Eastwood, Ike Barinholtz, Karen Fukuhara, and Cara Delevingne.

11- ‘The Justice League’ (2017)

A new production of what became known as the DC Extended Universe. The film is directed by Zack Snyder in which the cast is made up of Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, JK Simmons and Ciarán Hinds. This film is the continuation of what happened in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and here is the process by which Bruce Wayne recruits a team of metahumans to save the planet from the evil that is represented in Steppenwolf and his army of parademons.