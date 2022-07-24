In what productions will we see her in 2023?

A few years ago, being an actor or actress on television viewed from a negative perspective. The small screen was always seen as the version without the glamor and professionalism of television. If not, tell Bruce Willis that, no matter how much he appeared in great movies like pulp fiction either Crystal junglenever got the respect of Hollywood for having left Moonlight. Fortunately, times have changed and now, the so-called “silly box” enjoys overwhelming prestige thanks to pioneering fictions such as The Sopranos Y TheWire. This jump from television success to cinema is now something common, but in the meantime, there are profiles of different performers such as Elizabeth Mossa different actress who has never wanted to leave that space that television platforms such as the AMC or Hulu.

Moss had his first relevant role in the series The West Wing of the White Housewhere he played Zoey Bartlett, the daughter of the President of the United States. However, the takeoff of her career was produced by her participation in Mad Menin which she assumed the role of the unforgettable peggy olson. Not content with signing one of the best characters remembered in fiction, Elisabeth Moss went on to star The Handmaid’s Taledystopia based on Margaret Altwood’s novel of the same name. His last foray into the world of television was the acclaimed series the luminous Apple TV Today turns 40 and all his fans wonder the same thing: In what productions can we see the actress in 2023?

‘Next Goal Wins’

sure in Next Goal Wins we will be able to see the funniest side of Moss, since Taika Waititi is the director of this film about the American Samoa soccer team. A group of losers who, through their coach Thomas Rongen, wanted to become champions.

‘She Will Rise’

This is a television movie in which Elisabeth Moss will play Former Congresswoman Katie Hill. A politician who worked tirelessly to end homelessness in California, but erupted in scandal when she admitted that she had had an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before becoming a member of Congress

‘Francis and the Godfather’

Paramount Pictures is producing the film that tells the production of The Godfather. In it, Oscar Isaac will play Francis Ford Coppola, while Moss will play his wife, the documentary filmmaker Eleanor Coppola.