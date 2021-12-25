In what year was Jesus born? (No, the first Christmas was not December 25 of the year 0) – Corriere.it

Here is what historians think today about the year of Jesus’ birth – and what caused an error that turned out to be quite sensational

VATICAN CITY – In which year was Jesus of Nazareth born? The question, at a superficial glance, may seem trivial: if we are in 2021 “after Christ”, then the answer should be simple – in year zero, right?

In reality – as the Church well knows, and as scholars know well – with all due respect to the symbols, Jesus was not born in the year zero; he was not crucified in the year 33 and, when he died, he was not thirty-three (the most probable date of death is Friday 7 April of the year 30, and apparently Jesus, when he died, was 36 years old) .

What is the reason for this confusion?

It all depends on the fact that fifteen centuries ago, when the “Christian era” was defined, it was wrong to calculate the date of Jesus’ birth. Let’s start from the beginning.

Jesus, born “before Christ”

The four Gospels indicate neither the date of birth nor the date of death of Jesus. But we know that Herod the Great, king of Judea, died in 4 BC. So Jesus could not have been born later. It will sound strange, but Christ was born “ahead” of himself, or at least the calendar himself.

Because, following the account of Matthew (2:16), when Jesus is born Herod is still alive: and it is he who, after having learned from the Magi of the birth of that child they call “king of the Jews”, orders to kill all the children “from two years down”, a sign that the child was not just born.

We must also consider the period between the flight into Egypt of Mary and Joseph with the child and the return, when in the Gospel story an angel appears to Joseph in a dream and tells him to return to the land of Israel “because those who were trying to kill the child », that is, Herod.

To complicate the matter, and to make people dance for another year, it must be said that the “year 0” of the Christian era does not exist: as absurd as it may seem to us today, the calculation passes directly from 1 BC to 1 after Christ. And this is because, when the monk Dionysius the Little defined the dating “Anno Domini” in Rome at the beginning of the sixth century, the concept of zero did not yet exist, which in the West was transmitted only in 1202 by Liber abbaci by the great Pisan mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci: the word “zero” is the Tuscan version of the Latin zephirum with which Fibonacci had rendered the Arabic sifr, spreading the Indo-Arabic numeration that we use today in Europe thanks above all to the work of the Persian mathematician Muhammad ibn Musa al Khwarizmi, who lived between the eighth and ninth centuries after Christ.

In short, in short, most scholars place the birth of Yehoshua ben Yosef, Yeshùa in the abbreviated form, around the years 6-7 BC.

How did the mistake come about?

Moreover, that there was a mistake is not a mystery and the Church is aware of it. St. John Paul II spoke about it publicly during a Wednesday general audience, January 14, 1987: «As regards the precise date of the birth of Jesus, the opinions of the experts are not in agreement. It is commonly admitted that the monk Dionysius the Little, when in the year 533 proposed to calculate the years not from the foundation of Rome, but from the birth of Jesus Christ, has made a mistake. Until some time ago it was believed that it was a mistake of about four years, but the question is far from resolved ».

In fact, many scholars lean towards six.

But how is it possible that he was wrong? The monk Dionysius the Little was a great scholar but apparently he was mistaken in translating a fundamental passage from Luke, the most precise chronological indication of the Gospels, from the Greek, at the beginning of chapter 3: “In the fifteenth year of the rule of Tiberius Caesar”, John begins to baptize in the Jordan. Jesus reaches him, is baptized and begins his public ministry, we read in verse 23, when archómenos hosèi etôn triákonta, he was “about” (hosèi) thirty years old.

Dionysius translated as if they were thirty or nearly thirty, according to the interpretations, and based on Tiberius’ Roman chronology he calculated as the date of birth on 25 December 753 from the foundation of Rome, setting 754 as year 1 of the Christian era.

Child’s play. But wrong: in Greek the expression “osei eton triakonta»Indicates a thirty year old, not exactly thirty years old: and in fact, scholars calculate, John the Baptist began baptizing in the Jordan region between the end of the year 27 and the beginning of the 28, and by that time Jesus would have been thirty-three or thirty-four years.

And so we arrive at the error: in the date of birth, and in that of death.

Following the chronology of John’s Gospel, which appears more correct, Jesus and the disciples reunite for the Last Supper on Thursday evening, after sunset and then at the beginning of Nisan 14, the day of preparation for Passover in the Jewish ritual. The Jewish calendar calculates the lunar cycle and the Pesach date is not on a fixed day of the week, such as Sunday for the Christian Passover. The Passover – which commemorates when God “passed over” (pasàch, hence Pesach) the houses of the Israelites in the tenth plague of the Exodus and therefore of the liberation of the people of Israel from Egypt – that year fell on the Sabbath.

Considering that Jesus died after the age of thirty, there were only two possible dates, corresponding to the two years around the third decade after Christ in which Pesach was on Saturday: the year 30 or 33.

When the error in calculating the birth was not yet realized, it was thought that the year 30 was too early and that the right one was, in fact, the 33. But if Jesus was born between 6 and 7 BC , 33 is too late, he would have died almost forty. And then all that remains is the year 30. To be precise, for the two thousandth anniversary we would have to anticipate. Unless he wanted to keep the symbology, as John Paul II did in solemnly celebrating the Jubilee of 2000, even though he knew that the two thousand years from the birth of Christ had actually already passed.