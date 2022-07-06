In which Argentine cinema will David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future be seen?

The latest film by the Canadian filmmaker David Chrononberg, Crimes of the Futurewhich had its world premiere at the last Cannes Film Festival, will have twelve exclusive functions in the Leopoldo Lugones room of the San Martín Theater (1530 Corrientes Avenue).

The film that will arrive on the MUBi platform at the end of the month It can be seen in Lugones on Thursday 14, Friday 15, Saturday 16, Sunday 17, Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 at 9:00 p.m., with complementary functions during August. In his latest film, Cronenberg proposes a fascinating staging of futuristic nightmares under a certain film noir tone, with the performances of Viggo Mortensen, the French Lea Seydoux and the American Kristen Stewart.

It is a film about a dystopian horizon where the way of life and the annihilation of the environment is generating a genetic mutation in some human beings in which new organs begin to appear, a kind of parallel evolutionary line in the face of the consequences of climate change . Shot in the midst of a pandemic in Greece with a script written 20 years ago, Crimes of the Future proposes an environment completely invented by the precise cinematographic eye of Cronenberg, in a film that revives in its lighting and some of its development the best atmospheres of film noir in a dystopian key.

At the center of the story is Viggo Mortensen as Saúl Tender, a subject who goes through these organ changes and who lives together with Caprice (Lea Seydoux), a performer. This duo presents their body art show in a nightclub, where Caprice opens Saúl’s body with a remote device and extracts, with remotely controlled tweezers, the unknown and unpublished organs or tumors that appear.

What Viggo Mortensen said about the filming of Crimes of the Future

“When we started filming crimes of the futurejust two days after this adventure with David Cronenberg, it seems that we have entered a story in which he collaborated with Samuel Beckett and William Burroughs, if this were possible”, Mortensen pointed out some time ago. And he added: “We’re being pulled into a world that isn’t quite like this or any other, and yet it’s one that feels strangely familiar, immediate, and quite believable.. I can’t wait to see where we end up.”

It is not the first time that the actor who spent much of his childhood in Argentina and who is a fan of San Lorenzo de Almagro. Together they have garnered excellent reviews with A Violent History (2005), Eastern Promises (2007) Y A dangerous method (2011). The cast is completed by Léa Seydoux.