In which arm did you put the doses of the vaccine? A study reveals the importance

In much of the worldThe vaccination is already in its third dose, the booster and there is talk of the fourth dose. This second reinforcement in Spain will still have to wait a few weeks before the Public Health Commission issues a resolution while Murcia, Andalusia, Galicia or Asturias urge Health to give it the green light in the face of a scenario of more infections, which is mainly affecting those over 80 years of age.

Scientists at Duke University in the United States have discovered that injecting successive doses into the same arm increases the cellular memory response, which continues to protect against COVID-19 in the long term.

Mice and other diseases

The research, which has been published in Science Immunology, has been carried out on mice, and has also been tested with vaccines against the flu virus. The authors consider that the results can be fully extrapolated to humans and other diseases.

The study established different vaccination guidelines for the mice. Some received the two doses in the right leg, others were injected with each vaccine in a different leg. And others received the same vaccine for both doses and others were given two different versions of the vaccine.

The results regarding antibody generation were similar, but in the cases in which both doses were injected into the same leg, the response of B cells, those responsible for producing new antibodies against a future infection, was much stronger.

“This involvement is necessary for all serial vaccine strategies against rapidly mutating viruses, SARS-CoV-2, influenza and HIV-1”, state the authors. Vaccination data in our country, to date, almost 25 million citizens in Spain have received the third vaccine against COVID-19, the RNA-messenger from Pfizer or Moderna. 92% of citizens aged 70 or over are already covered with said reinforcement, more than 6.3 million in this age range.