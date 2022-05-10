In which Latin American countries is the mask against covid-19 mandatory and in which is it not?

John Paul Elverdin

(CNN Spanish) – With the advancement of vaccination, and despite the fact that covid-19 is far from being overcome, some countries have begun to relax the measures that served to combat the pandemic. One of the first and most widespread is the use of masks, which generated controversy at the beginning but, finally, its use became widespread in times of coronavirus.

This Friday, the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced that from June 26 it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks abroad. The proposal will be studied next Thursday June 24 in an extraordinary Council of Ministers.

Spain’s decision adds to what is happening in the United States, where some states have begun to make the use of masks more flexible.

They did so after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new guidance indicating that people fully vaccinated against covid-19 do not need wear masks or practice physical distancing indoors or outdoors, except under special circumstances.

But what happens in Latin America? The region continues to be one of the most affected and many of its countries maintain the obligation to wear masks, both in public and closed spaces.

The use of masks, country by country

Argentina: Since the end of March 2020, the government recommends the use of masks or chinstraps, although in some provinces and in the City of Buenos Aires it is mandatory for public and closed places with public access. Mexico: It is not mandatory for use in open spaces at the national level, although each state regulates it according to the epidemiological situation. For example, in Mexico City it is mandatory. Uruguay: The use of masks is not regulated by law at the national level, although it is mandatory in some private areas with public access. In Montevideo, it is mandatory to use it on public transport.

Chile: its use abroad is not mandatory, but it is in closed places. Brazil: Despite the fact that the Senate had approved the legal use of masks on public roads, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the rule in July 2020 and its use is only a recommendation. Paraguay: it is mandatory in open places, whether public or private for public use, where there is no possibility of maintaining a minimum distance of two meters or crowds can be generated. Peru: the use of masks is mandatory outdoors. In addition, double protection must be used in closed spaces. Bolivia: It is mandatory in public places where physical distance cannot be maintained. Each region may provide other measures. Colombia: the use of masks is mandatory in public transport and crowded areas, as well as in public places.

Costa Rica: It is not compulsory to wear masks outside, although it is in closed places with public access. Cuba: the use of the nasobuco, as the mask is known in that country, is mandatory by law on public roads and non-compliance carries serious fines. Ecuador: the use of the “mask” is regulated by law for public space. El Salvador: It is mandatory by national law to wear masks on public roads since April 2020. Guatemala: The use of masks in open spaces is also mandatory for the entire population. Haiti: Its use is mandatory in public spaces and when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Honduras: The government made the use of masks abroad mandatory for the entire population in April 2020. Nicaragua: It has never been mandatory. It is required in hospitals, banks and closed businesses that establish it. Panama: In May of this year, the Government took new measures and ratified the mandatory use of masks in public spaces. Dominican Republic: since April 2020 the use of masks is mandatory for the entire population in open spaces. Venezuela: it is mandatory in public spaces, as announced by President Nicolás Maduro.

Beyond the progress of vaccination, the use of masks continues to be one of the most effective measures in the fight against covid-19, as established by the WHO.

