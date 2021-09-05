In which movie did Marlon Brando star with Jack Nicholson? We answer Old of Shyamalan

Old, the new film written and directed by the visionary M. Night Shyamalan, has finally arrived in Italian cinemas and has already begun to divide critics and audiences.

At the same time, younger viewers may have walked out of the cinema wondering: what is the movie in which Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson starred together? Without spoiling it Old, suffice it to say that one of the characters at a certain point begins to continually ask himself this question, without getting an answer from his companions in (dis) adventure. Even the film itself does not manage to solve the question, so if you are struggling to understand what is the work starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson that is cited by Shyamalan, don’t worry: we’ll take care of it.

Of course it comes to Missouri, 1976 western directed by legendary director Arthur Penn: The film, set in the late 1800s, sees Nicholson as a ruthless leader of a dangerous band of outlaws, and Brando as a famous bounty hunter who is hired to hunt him down.

Loading... Advertisements

This is Brando’s second film under Penn’s direction (in 1966, ten years earlier, they had made Hunting, with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda), and the first in which the star of Apocalypse Now And Harbor front worked with Nicholson: Missouri it was the most anticipated film of the year upon its release, as it united two of the greatest contemporary stars, veterans of the success of The Godfather And Last tango in Paris (Brando) e Chinatown And One flew over the cuckoo’s nest (Nicholson). According to the magical and mysterious trajectories of cinema, however, it was a sensational flop: today it is considered an undisputed cult of the New Hollywood of the 70s.

But, to get back to Old, check out the new Old poster and the official Old trailer.