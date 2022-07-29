In which state lotteries in the US you can replay your non-winning ticket as a second chance

Without a doubt, every day the Mega Millions fever grows, because who does not want to be the maximum winner?, and this Friday the accumulated bag is $1,025 million dollarswhat the euphoria is greater, but it is also important to know that if you have ever played the lottery and did not win the jackpot, you can replay your non-winning ticket a second time.

And there is a second chance lottery, where you can participate with your non-winning ticket to get cash and various prizes.

You are not a loser, you can participate in a second draw

So don’t feel like a loser and don’t throw away your lottery ticket either, if you didn’t win the jackpot, since you can continue participating.

most of people have the belief that if you did not get the jackpot or some prize in a first draw, you are already a loser and they discard your lottery ticketnot knowing that he still has one second opportunity to win prizes.

But the lottery works in various ways to offer multiple chances to win and many don’t know it.

second chance lottery

Instant tickets you buy at a convenience store can be entered into your state’s lottery, though each state has its own contest rules.

“Losing” tickets can go through what is known as the “Second Chance Lottery”which is a secondary draw where all the tickets that did not win the jackpot participate.

What states give a second chance?

It is in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands, where the lottery is played, so the people of those entities have a second chance to win cash and multiple prizes.

The states where you can not buy a lottery ticket are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, in the rest of the US territory, lottery players can try a second chance.

