In which states is Bitcoin legal currency?

The only state in the world where Bitcoin is legal tender is El Salvador. There are also other states in which is legally recognized as a means of payment. However, the difference between legal tender and legal recognition is very important.

Bitcoin fiat currency: what it means

A fiat currency is a currency that a creditor cannot refuse if offered by the debtor as a means of payment. In El Salvador, all those who are able to accept BTC as payment are in fact legally obliged to do so, and this obligation will likely be extended to all citizens, businesses and institutions of the country sooner or later.

El Salvador is the only country in the world for now to have assigned Bitcoin a legal tender compulsory, but there are other states that have already legally recognized it as a means of payment, albeit only voluntary and not compulsory.

Bitcoin in Japan and Ukraine

The first was Japan, several years ago, where it was in fact considered a voluntary means of payment but without any obligation to accept it. Indeed, the creditor in Japan has the right, if he wishes, to refuse to accept BTC as a means of payment.

Lately Ukraine has also legally recognized the use of cryptocurrencies, although not expressly as “coins”, although recognizing their use also necessarily implies their use as a means of payment.

Bitcoin in Switzerland

Earlier in Switzerland the financial market supervisory authority defined it a “payment token”.

According to the published map of Bitcoin legal recognition in the world on Wikipedia, to date there are definitely more States (in green) in which the law grants full rights to their citizens to freely use bitcoins of those (in red) in which the law prohibits it.

But there are not a few (in yellow and purple) in which the law is ambiguous or in any case not particularly permissive.

There are some states in which it is debated whether to legislate in this regard, or as Ukraine did, or by recognizing bitcoin as a means of payment, or as El Salvador did, declaring it legal tender.

Bitcoin in Canada

In Canada, the former Minister and founder of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, explicitly stated yesterday that he supports Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, because he believes that central banks are destroying money and the economy, while saying they prefer still the old-fashioned gold and silver.

Many people are asking if I support #Bitcoin and cryptos. Of course I do! I hate how central banks are destroying our money and economy. I’m more of an old-fashioned gold & silver fan, but cryptos are another new and innovative way to counter this that should be encouraged. – Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) September 15, 2021

In Zimbabwe it is the Minister of Economy and Finance who is in favor, while in Paraguay a discussion is underway regarding the possibility of recognizing it as a means of payment, perhaps legal tender.

In the meantime, there are starting to be private companies that decide, independently, to accept bitcoin as a means of payment in those states where this is allowed.

AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed that the cinema chain will accept Bitcoin, and possibly Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, as a means of payment for tickets sold online by the end of 2021.