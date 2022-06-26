In which streaming can I watch the Resident Evil movie? Where can I watch the 2021 Resident Evil movie?

Attention fans! The Resident Evil movie is available for streaming.

The film hit theaters on November 26, 2021. Its script and direction were in charge of Johannes Roberts.

Cast Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell

Synopsis

Resident Evil, the film adaptation of the homonymous video games, returns to the screens after a reboot of the story. Some characters different from those we already know and a different plot that will give us a new vision of this universe of the undead.

A film produced by James Wam (Aquaman) and written by Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat).

Several months after its premiere on the big screen, some rumors have emerged about a possible sequel. It was thus that Tom Hopper himself, who played Albert Wesker, spoke about the possibilities of a continuation of what was created by Constantin Films.

“What I know is that it was very successful in terms of On Demand, a lot of people sat at home and watched it, so I think they’re very happy at Constantin and Sony, who ran the project. I certainly look forward to coming back and playing Albert.” Wesker, it ended in a way where I was like, ‘Oh, I can get used to this guy.’ Also, wherever he goes, I think he can be very interesting, so I look forward to it,” the actor said.

In what streaming can I see the movie Resident Evil?

The film is available at hbomax