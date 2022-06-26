Entertainment

In which streaming can I watch the Resident Evil movie? Where can I watch the 2021 Resident Evil movie?

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

STREAMING

From video games to being a streaming film

Constance Carpio

By Constance Carpio

RESIDENT EVIL
© SonyRESIDENT EVIL
Constance Carpio

Attention fans! The Resident Evil movie is available for streaming.

The film hit theaters on November 26, 2021. Its script and direction were in charge of Johannes Roberts.

Cast Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell

Synopsis

Resident Evil, the film adaptation of the homonymous video games, returns to the screens after a reboot of the story. Some characters different from those we already know and a different plot that will give us a new vision of this universe of the undead.

A film produced by James Wam (Aquaman) and written by Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat).

Several months after its premiere on the big screen, some rumors have emerged about a possible sequel. It was thus that Tom Hopper himself, who played Albert Wesker, spoke about the possibilities of a continuation of what was created by Constantin Films.

“What I know is that it was very successful in terms of On Demand, a lot of people sat at home and watched it, so I think they’re very happy at Constantin and Sony, who ran the project. I certainly look forward to coming back and playing Albert.” Wesker, it ended in a way where I was like, ‘Oh, I can get used to this guy.’ Also, wherever he goes, I think he can be very interesting, so I look forward to it,” the actor said.

In what streaming can I see the movie Resident Evil?

The film is available at hbomax

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

PSG this summer, Messi at Barça … The big revelations of the Mané clan

1 min ago

Christian Nodal shows that he has already forgotten Belinda, giving Cazzu a bouquet of flowers

7 mins ago

Explosive Revenge: Movie, Actors and Drama

8 mins ago

the custody for his children with Gerard Piqué has already started

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button