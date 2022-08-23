In which two films has Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti participated?

The ordinary life of any of us can sometimes seem like a real movie. Many times the human being thinks that we are true actors, moved in a wrong script or full of improvisations. But it is no coincidence that the successes of some have taken him to the big screen.

We have seen the technician up to twice on the other side of the screen, inside. One of the first times he dared to do it was in 1983. Almost 40 years ago, when he was still enjoying football as a player, he set out to discover this world.

A lover of the big screen, did not want to miss the opportunity to boast of an immaculate career. At that time he was a member of one of the Italian teams he went through. AS Roma was one of his great schools and possibly where he played the longest as a footballer, before making the leap in quality to Milan.

With the Romans he played eight seasons, although in several of them he was seriously injured, a reason that allowed him to do this type of thing. Although he was very clear that he wanted to succeed in football. So clear that the film was not about anything other than this sport. In the year of recording the film, the 80s, he was going through the middle of the cycle of he met Terence Hill.

“Don Camillo” and Terence Hill



A great character and film director, he was responsible for pushing him on these adventures. Named “Don Camillo”, of which numerous adaptations have been made, it tells the story between a parish priest and a communist mayor of a small Italian town. An Italian comedy set in a bucolic setting in Brescelloa small town located just 10 kilometers from Reggiolo where Carletto was born.

Parish priest and mayor clash in character and continually seek the opportunity to face each other to measure the supremacy of one or the other in the town. One of those fights is a soccer match. The supporters of the priest, the team of angels, against those of the mayor, the devils.

To this last team belongs the actor Carlo Ancelotti, who can be seen practicing foul play against his rival in the form of elbows, slaps and stomps. Terence Hill himself – who plays the role of a priest – takes off his cassock and jumps onto the field to step on and hit Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s return with Star Trek Beyond



Although not only with Terence Hill Carletto stayed. The coach who moves like another star, it seems that he took this facet seriously. So much so that he began to rub elbows with the film industry. In 2016, almost 33 years later, I was once again part of a cast of incredible actors to walk the walk of stars in Hollywood.

The film chosen this time was star trek beyondthe third installment of the trilogy that took off in 2009 under the baton of JJ Abrams.

In the film, the Italian technician appears in a scene giving life to a scientist looking worried walking through a door. If you blink, or the brightness of the TV is not at its maximum, you will not see it. But it’s definitely there. A somewhat ephemeral experience that Ancelotti recounted at the time. On this occasion, his role was not so decisive and was somewhat more spontaneous. Although it is something that the technician himself is proud of.

The relationship that the Real Madrid coach has with this film is more than curious. One of his favorite films when he was just a child, in which he turned out to have a friendship that would end up being essential for his appearance in the production. Carletto is friend of actress Zoe Saldana’s husbandwho plays Nyota Uhura in the franchise.

He has a good friendship with them and after knowing the cinematographic taste of the coach, they wanted to give him this opportunity again. The Italian is considered a bad actor, but so far he has participated in several films. Who knows if in the future, the coach will once again have the opportunity to participate in another great productionalthough for the moment the Madrid fans will want me to continue focused on doing what you do best: Win titles with your team.