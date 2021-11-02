In wireless America, the GenZ prefers wired headphones because they are vintage

Remember the exhilarating feeling of discomfort you felt every time the corded headphones got in the way, lost in your bag? And remember the hours spent fixing them, praying that no new knots would form? Well, puzzle lovers, fear not: your favorite torment is about to return.

It seems that the Airpods and other wireless headphones are losing their charm in America, for one last great return of wired headphones, considered vintage and cooler than aseptic nieces.

For those who have just bought a pair of new airpods, perhaps third generation: do not despair. It seems that here in Italy things are going much slower – than news – and that the return to the old model is still a long way off.

For Italians, wireless is synonymous with simplicity, technology and avant-garde. Among other things, everyone recognizes that the airpods have an obvious advantage in terms of usability: we can use them while our phones are charging and, unlike the EarPods sold with smartphones, they can also be connected to the laptop.

We asked a random sample of Instagram users what they thought: 78% of respondents said they clearly prefer Airpods. Among the advantages, the convenience of using them during sports and the possibility of having silenced calls for those around us: “just keep one in the ear”, said one user. “So you hear the ringtone, but the others don’t.”

That said, we can’t help but report how global fashion is running away from smarter technology; So let’s take a look at what is happening in the awareness that, sooner or later, it will also be Italy’s turn.

In the world: “wired is an attitude”

Let’s do a quick recap: Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen they ditched the wireless earbuds and chose the good old wires; the same goes for the actress and model Lily Rose Depp. And from here began the irresistible rise of the It Girl anti-tech: beautiful, busy and unapproachable thanks to their cables, the three caused a sensation to the sound of social photos. The trend was caught by Shelby Hull, a 24-year-old creator who gave life to an Instagram account named @wireditgirls, completely dedicated to the topic. Because “wired is an attitude, a way of moving around the world”.

According to the creator, the headphones with wires make anyone who wears them easy, and their being bulky is an advantage. Thanks to their visibility, in fact, they make things clear and send a precise message: those who use them do not want to be disturbed. The old model, in short, is cool and says aloud: “I’m too busy, please don’t come near”. This does not happen with airpods: often we do not even see them and we turn to the wearer without realizing that he is listening to music or talking on the phone.

And finally: wired headphones bring precise gestures with them. If we are using them to listen to music and we want to talk to someone, we need to remove them manually: a gesture that makes the other understand that we are really paying attention to him (and that it is not true that, in the meantime, we are doing a thousand other things).

Galeotto was TikTok

As usual, TikTok has put a hand in reinvigorating the trend and in a short time the social network has become a convict of love towards wired: user @ taylorchalametdepp4 is crazy for Johnny Depp’s daughter struggling with the wires and @ almondbutterchaos created a short video to proudly show off his beloved old headphones.

@almondbutterchaos why am I falling back in love with wire headphones ♬ Heart Of Glass (Live from the iHeart Festival) – Miley Cyrus

The idea, however, is not particularly innovative: already in 2019 the journalist Liana Satenstein had pointed out on Vogue that Bella Hadid he used the accessory. But the final consecration took place on September 30, 2021, when @thedigifairy posted a video – soon viral first on TikTok and then on Twitter – explaining that wired headphones had officially become a vintage accessory.

Too much a capitalist aesthetic

But what are the deep reasons for this flashback?

The problem with Airpods is that they marry an increasingly out of fashion aesthetic: that of career women or men, immersed in technology and in the rush of their virtual bubbles. On the contrary, wired earphones go against the trend, and seem to claim the simplicity of a real from which we are gradually dissociating ourselves (see Meta and its fearsome virtual universe).

After all, even Apple has played a lot on the visual impact of the first earphones: when it launched the product in 2001 together with the iPod, the advertisements highlighted the wires a lot: black silhouettes were shown dancing on bright backgrounds, and the headphones stood out clearly. contrast, drawn with white.

Now the strategy is completely different: according to some sources of the Wall Street Journal, the company would like to extend the use of its earphones beyond audio capabilities by expanding into the healthcare sector. Translated: we could use our earphones to measure temperature and to keep an eye on heart pressure.

In any case: if you think that there is no reason why wired is back in fashion even here in Italy, you are wrong. Just think of the price gap: € 15 for the EarPods; from € 149 to € 279 for Aipods. At least for once, it would be an affordable fashion.

In the main photo, from left: Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp (photos published on the personal Instagram accounts of the two It Girls, relaunched by @wireditgirl).