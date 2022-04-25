In Xoxocotla, they hold the first traditional medicine expo-fair – El Sol de Cuernavaca

In the main square of the indigenous municipality of Xoxocotla, the first Xichit Patli Expo-fair was held, where healers and alternative medicine therapists gathered after a pre-Hispanic ceremony of gratitude to the earth and its elements.

Without much call and with more than an hour late, the meeting of healers and healers of Xoxocotla and other points of Morelos was held, who started with a pre-Hispanic ceremony to thank the universe by greeting the four cardinal points and the earth, water, air and fire, after a very brief explanation of the reasons.

Emphasizing that in the fourth century before Christ, Hippocrates, who is considered the father of medicine, was the first to maintain that knowing the causes that produce disease helps to cure them by helping with nature, so that the resources in natural plants that nature offers are elements that have been used to heal our ancestors, hence The objective of this Expo fair Xochi Patli, which means plants that heal, is to recognize the healers of Xoxocotla.

The event was attended by Arturo Ornelas Lizardi, director of the Center for Human Development and Community Action (CDHAC), which is dedicated to training community health promoters and who, over 37 years, has promoted respect for uses and customs of traditional Mexican medicine and the traditions of the peoples. As municipal authorities were the councilor Raúl Leal Montes and the councilor Sarat Pancarta Ramos, as well as the director of Culture and Traditions, Ekar Roque Ríos, organizers of the event.

It began with a ceremony by the pre-Hispanic dance group, which will allow asking for permission and thanking the four cardinal points of the universe.

Simultaneously, therapists and healers spread mats, rugs and mattresses under the canvas to start treating people who were seeking attention for their health problems. Even on the upper floor of the kiosk another group of traditional doctors was installed and at one end several are with products derived from medicinal plants, microdoses, tinctures, extracts, creams, soaps, oils, lotions, shampoo and dry, fresh and live plants. organized for this Sunday, April 24, the day on which the expo-fair would end around 3:00 p.m.

Interviewed in this regard, Ekar Roque Ríos, director of Culture, stated that this is the first expo-fair of traditional medicine, where traditional doctors, healers and healers of the community are being recognized.

“I think this initiative is very good for this municipality, especially for children and young people who do not know the roots and culture; this is a way of showing them how valuable resources are and it is celebrated for a single day due to the situation that you live in the community,” said about the lack of official recognition from the authorities.

He said that the cost of the therapies would be for voluntary cooperation for the recovery of travel expenses, but the courses and workshops would be free, “There will be simultaneously a craft market with a fair for the sale of natural products.”

He acknowledged that as part of an exchange, traditional doctors from Cuernavaca, Tepoztlán, Amatlán, Cuentepec and the neighboring state of Guerrero participate.

