in Yemen 2,000 child soldiers died fighting in 16 months

Some of them, the report points out, were told they would attend cultural courses and instead were being trained as soldiers. In other cases, families were threatened: if they had not agreed to hand over their children to become soldiers, they would no longer have received humanitarian aid. And there was also, according to the document, a case of rape of a child.

In the report, experts explained that they investigated summer camps in schools and a mosque where the Iranian-backed Houthis were proselytizing and trying to recruit children to fight in the war against the government backed by a Saudi-led coalition. . “Children are taught to shout the Houthis’ slogan ‘Death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam,'” said the four-member expert group. “In one camp, 7-year-olds were taught to clean weapons and evade rockets.”

The commission said it received a list of 1,406 children recruited by the Houthis who died on the battlefield in 2020 and a list of 562 children recruited by rebels who died between January and May 2021. “They were between 10 and 17 years old,” they say. the experts – and a significant number were killed in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa. “

Yemen was engulfed by civil war in 2014, when the Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and much of the north of the country, forcing the government to flee first to the south and then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi Arabian-led coalition with the United Arab Emirates, backed by the United States at the time, went to war months later, in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power. The conflict has since grown into a regional war that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and combatants. The war also created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, leaving millions of people suffering from shortages of food and medical care and pushing the country to the brink of famine.