In Zacatecas, face-to-face classes are suspended after blockades and violence

Zacatecas there was a climate of violence Sunday night, as a result of the violent irruption of heavily armed civilians on federal highway 45, in the municipality of Fresnillo; likewise, shootings were confirmed with the burning of houses and the murder of at least one man in communities of this municipality.

In a first event, armed men stopped the progress of a trailer that was circulating on federal highway 45 and they made their driver get out, to later cross the unit on the highway in a south-north direction and set fire to the cabin.

Circulation to the municipalities of Sombrerete and Río Grande was suspended, so the communication route to the state of Durango from the center of the country was also paralyzed.

Firefighters came to put out the fire, and traffic was reopened around midnight.but many motorists and carriers preferred to return or wait at gas station stops for fear of new violent attacks.

Due to the obstruction of this communication channel, no injuries or deaths have been reported, the authorities reported in a brief statement issued on social networks, where they also reported that road surveillance has been redoubled at this point and where the acts of violence were recorded during this Saturday.

However, it was found that At least one man was murdered in the Santa Ana community in the municipality of Fresnillo A house and a vehicle near the place of the homicide were set on fire by an armed commando that broke into the rural population.

The state has been joined by Army troops belonging to the V military region based in Jalisco, who support the National Guard in highway patrols and the cities with the largest population, such as the state capital, Fresnillo, Jerez and Valparaíso, also affected. for the violence.

Classes suspended due to violence in Zacatecas

As a result of the acts of violence that have occurred in recent hours, several schools have suspended academic activities for this Monday, among the institutions that have taken this measure is the Autonomous University of Zacatecas, the National Polytechnic Institute at the higher level.

To this is added all the public schools from preschool to telesecundaria in Region 13, which includes Valparaíso and its communities. In Fresnillo, federal schools will also have no activities.

ATC