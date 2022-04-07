Ina Garten and Emily Blunt’s baked potato recipes are the same but different

TL;RD:

Emily Blunt’s Baked Potatoes are made with five ingredients and a four-step process.

Ina Garten’s Roasted Garlic Potatoes have similar ingredients.

The main difference between the two recipes is the jungle cruise star shakes the potatoes in a pot.

(L-R) Ina Garten in 2017 and Emily Blunt in 2019 | Noam Galai/WireImage; John Lamparski/Getty Images

Emily Blunt’s Baked Potatoes are similar to Ina Garten’s Baked Potatoes. Blunt, who once joined Garten in barefoot countess, even gave the cookbook author a copy of her recipe. In turn, Garten shared the details with fans, and her website crashed as a result.

Ina Garten’s Roasted Garlic Potatoes and Emily Blunt’s Roasted Potatoes have some of the same ingredients.

garden and The Devil Wears Prada ingredient lists for alum overlap. According to Barefoot Contessa’s recipe (Food Network has all the details), she uses six ingredients to make her Garlic Roasted Potatoes. They are as follows: red or white potatoes, “good” olive oil, kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, parsley, and minced garlic.

Since they are preparing the same dish, Garten and Blunt’s recipes feature some of the same ingredients. The official website of Per Garten’s Barefoot Contessa, the star of Mary Poppins Returns uses salt, oil, and of course potatoes to make their English Roast Potatoes.

While they use the same ingredients, they differ slightly. For example, Blunt’s recipe calls for vegetable oil. Meanwhile, Garten uses “good” olive oil. Blunt also uses two different types of salt, fleur de sel and kosher salt.

Emily Blunt’s Roasted Potatoes Involve a 4-Step Cooking Process

Watch Blunt’s Baked Potatoes video (above) and see exactly how he makes them from start to finish. As the oven heats to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, she brings a large pot of kosher salted water to a boil. She then she adds the potatoes.

Then wait for the water to boil again. At this point, she lowers the heat and simmers the potatoes for eight minutes. He then drains the water from the pot and shakes it sharply, with the lid on, to “roughen the edges.”

Blunt transfer potatoes to a layered baking sheet with a cooling rack on top. He lays them out in one layer and lets them dry for a minimum of 15 minutes. When the potatoes are dry, the actor pours vegetable oil into a baking pan, rotating the pan to ensure the oil evenly coats the base.

In general, Blunt and Garten have similar baked potato recipes. They use some of the same ingredients, but their cooking methods differ slightly.

Blunt then puts the baking sheet in the oven for five minutes until the oil is hot. He then carefully places the potatoes on the baking sheet and roasts them in a 325-degree Fahrenheit oven for 45 minutes to an hour.

Finally, he transfers them to a serving tray and sprinkles them with parsley and salt before serving.

As for Garten’s Roasted Garlic Potatoes, take a simpler approach. the modern comfort food The author makes her popular potato recipe in three steps. She heats the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. She then gets to work and flavors the potatoes.

Garten dices the potatoes and puts them in a bowl before tossing them with salt, pepper, olive oil, and garlic. After spreading them out on a baking sheet, he puts them in the oven to roast for 45 minutes to an hour. When they’re golden and crisp, he takes them out of the oven and sprinkles them with parsley.

RELATED: Ina Garten’s Easy Trick for Making the Perfect Potato Salad